International Cricket

Two days, two massive upsets: Bangladesh record first ever Test win against Australia

Hours after West Indies stunned England at Headingley, Shakib Al Hasan led the Tigers to a thrilling 20-run win over the world champions.

Bangladesh registered their first ever win over Australia in Test cricket, beating Steve Smith’s men by 20 runs in Dhaka on Wednesday.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan took five wickets for 85 runs to help the hosts bowl out Australia, who were chasing 265 for victory, for 244 shortly into the second session on the fourth day of the first Test.

David Warner top-scored for the tourists in their second innings with 112. Australia appeared to be coasting towards their fifth consecutive win against Bangladesh when Warner and Smith resumed the day on 109/2.

Warner, who was unbeaten on 75 overnight, reached the three-figure mark off 121 balls with a double off Taijul Islam. Shakib brought Bangladesh back into the game with his triple strike.

Shakib trapped Warner leg before to give Bangladesh the first breakthrough of the day. It also ended Warner’s 130-run partnership with Smith, who was dropped by Tamim Iqbal on 29 at mid on. But he failed to make most of the reprieve, edging Shakib behind the wicket for 37.

Taijul then removed Peter Handscomb for 15 and Ashton Agar for two while Shakib added the wicket of Matthew Wade (four) to his kitty.

Bangladesh had never won in their five previous outings against Australia since gaining Test status in 2000.

