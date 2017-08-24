Sharjeel Khan handed five-year ban by Pakistan over spot-fixing charges

Pakistan’s anti-corruption tribunal, on Wednesday, banned opener Sharjeel Khan for five years over a spot fixing case that has rocked the Pakistan Super League, the latest scandal to taint the sport in the cricket-crazy country.
“Sharjeel is banned for five years, which has two-and-a-half year suspended, after the proceedings of the case,” said Asghat Haider, who headed the three-member tribunal.
Another opener, Nasir Jamshed was arrested in London in February by Britain’s National Crime Agency in connection to the scandal. He was later granted bail after being interrogated by the Agency.
Khan, along with teammate Khalid Latif were suspended from the PSL under the Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption code, and were sent back home from Dubai, which hosted a large part of the tournament. In March, the PCB announced that it set up a panel to investigate into the scandal.
