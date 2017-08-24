‘Test cricket, you beauty’: Twitter reacts to Bangladesh’s historic win against Australia

Test cricket, eh?

Few hours after West Indies enthralled one and all with an astonishing win against England in the second Test at Headingley, Bangladesh created some magic of their own in their own backyard. Dhaka was witness to, as it has been often in the recent, to a famous win when Shakib al Hasan spun his side to their first ever Test win against Australia.

Shakib took five wickets for 85 runs to help the hosts bowl out Australia, who were chasing 265 for victory, for 244 shortly into the second session on the fourth day of the first Test.

The match threw up some phenomenal stats.

Since World Cup 2015 Bangladesh have beaten....

Eng, SL & Aus in Tests, and

Eng, SA, NZ, Ind, Pak, SL, Zim, Afg & Ireland in ODIs.#BANvAUS — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 30, 2017

Update!! This is Bangladesh's smallest margin of victory at home batting first. #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/2I4iKsI9xK — Anand Katakam (@anandkatakam) August 30, 2017

All 40 wickets falling in a Test in Bangladesh:

First 52 Tests: Zero instances

Happened in all of the last three Tests now#BANvAUS — Deepu Narayana (@deeputalks) August 30, 2017

There is only one man in the history of Test cricket who has twice made 80+ and taken 10 wickets in a Test. Shakib Al Hasan. #BANvAUS — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) August 30, 2017

Bangladesh were lauded for their brilliant effort.

Bangladesh have gone past that point to call this an upset, but what a huge moment still to win their first Test against Australia. — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 30, 2017

There is a real improvement is Bangladesh's self belief, which is palpable in their body language. Historic moment. Historic win! #BANVAUS — jigar mehta (@jigsactin) August 30, 2017

Well played @BCBtigers on historical test win. Very good test match. 👍 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) August 30, 2017

4 days. 942 runs. 40 wickets. And the margin of victory-20 runs. Test Cricket at its very best. Well done Bangladesh. History created. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 30, 2017

Magical scenes in Dhaka. Australia will be the last team to underestimate Bangladesh, who have beaten Eng, SL & Aus in 12 months. #BANvAUS — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) August 30, 2017

The overwhelming sentiment was how these two wins were brilliant for Test cricket.

Wins by #Bangladesh & #windies fantastic for test cricket & awesome to watch. Cricket certainly need as many competive nations as possible — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) August 30, 2017

Two epic Test matches this week, shows why the format should be cherished. But shouldn't obscure ways Tests can be enhanced — Tim (@timwig) August 30, 2017

In the last 12 months, Bangladesh have thumped England, Sri Lanka and Australia. No one will be talking of Division 2 now. #BanvAus — Dileep Premachandran (@SpiceBoxofEarth) August 30, 2017

2 brilliant Test matches in 2 days. Shows why Test cricket is the best and the toughest format #Cricket #BanvAus #EngvWI — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 30, 2017

first the redemption of Windies against Eng, last night and now a crazy well-fought win by Bangladesh against Aus. Cricket, you beauty! — Samreen (@SamreenRazzaqui) August 30, 2017

Within 24 hours, the so-called punching bags of Test cricket - West Indies & Bangladesh - have sent #TheAshes alert to England & Australia. — Jaspreet Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) August 30, 2017

Wow well done @westindies and @BCBtigers for the great wins! This shows cricket is a great leveler and anything is possible! #testcricket — Farveez Maharoof (@farveezmaharoof) August 30, 2017

2 upsets in 2 days! Inspiring performance by @BCBtigers! Test cricket is thriving #BANvAUS — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 30, 2017

