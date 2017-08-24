Bottle-throwing by fans was the last straw, says outgoing Sri Lanka selector Jayasuriya

Former Sri Lanka captain and chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya, on Wednesday, wrote to the country’s sports minister in the wake of stepping down from his post, which will be in effect on September 7. There has been severe scrutiny on the administrators and the players alike following their abject displays against India.

The 48-year-old revealed that the committee had made up their mind to step down during the third One-day International at Pallekele. During the game, irate fans vented their anger by throwing bottles on the field, which brought play to a halt for close to 45 minutes.

While thanking the support given to him and the other member of the board, Jayasuriya urged the fans to have faith in their under-fire side. While admitting to the team’s wretched run in 2017, the swashbuckling yesteryear batsman was quick to remind Lanka’s historic 3-0 whitewash against Australia in Tests last year.

Jayasuriya wrote:

“As a player who has represented the country at all levels, and as a former captain and current chairman of selectors, last Sunday’s incident at the grounds was the last straw. Cricket has been and will always be my life, so it was particularly painful to see our own fans attack our own players.”

“Finally we would like to thank the team for giving us their best at all times. We go with our eyes full of tears but with our heads held high. To all the fans we say please have faith in the boys. They will deliver. To the boys we say: believe in your ability and believe in the fans. They will be with you ultimately. We believe we will keep to our vision and succeed as One team, One nation.”

Sri Lanka play their fourth ODI against India on Thursday in Colombo, with the series already out of their grasps.