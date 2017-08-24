Ravichandran Ashwin begins English county stint with three wickets

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin began his county stint for Worcestershire by taking 3/94 and scoring 36 against Gloucestershire, reported PTI.

During the match Ashwin bowled a lengthy spell of 29 overs. He claimed his first wicket by dismissing wicket-keeper Gareth Roderick for nine runs. He then dismissed Kieran Noema-Barnett for 15 and Craig Miles for seven.

With the selectors expecting Ashwin to play a major role in next year’s five-Test series against England, the Indian cricket board is likely to allow Ashwin to miss the upcoming limited-over series against Australia. The spinner also said that he wants to play all the four games and doesn’t mind missing the Australia series in September.

“I could be called to play in the Australia series,” Ashwin told ESPNCricinfo. If that is the case then Ashwin will get to play only one more match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

“But I have indicated to Bumpy (Steve Rhodes, the Worcestershire direct of cricket) that I will be available for all four games. As of now, there are no communication channels (with BCCI) open but they will be shortly, so I will probably get a clearer idea after the Sri Lanka series,” he said.

For Ashwin, the next year’s England series is not sole reason for this stint. “It’s not just about next year. It’s always been a dream to play county cricket. I grew up watching it on TV in India and it has always meant a lot. Spinners have come before and told me it is a must-do experience. I was being rested from the (limited overs) series (against Sri Lanka), so I thought I might as well come here to get experience,” he said.

However, he is sure that this stint will help him a lot during the 2018 series.

“But yes, next year is in the back of my mind and in the back of the mind of the team management back home. With the pace with which the international cricket calendar is set-up, you don’t have a long time to prepare. That might even cost you a Test match. So these experiences can be banked upon and, if you can learn faster – which I pride myself upon – the results can come a bit faster,” said Ashwin.