Pro Kabaddi League

Anup Kumar helps U Mumba end home drought, beat Haryana Steelers 38-32

The former champions now have 24 points from 10 games and are fourth in Zone A.

by 
Captain Anup Kumar and raider Shrikant Jadhav combined to score 14 points as U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers 38-32 in the Pro Kabaddi match in Mumbai on Thursday. Haryana Steelers paid the price for their lacklustre first half performance and their defence also struggled to score points, reported PTI.

Anup Kumar scored eight points for U Mumba whereas Vikas Kandola took nine points for Haryana Steelers. U Mumba now have 24 points from 10 games and are fourth in Zone A whereas Haryana Steelers are fourth with 23 points from seven games.

Both teams began the match on equal footing by trading raid and tackle points as it was 2-2 after two minutes. Shrikant Jadhav made a successful raid in the fifth minute as U Mumba led 5-2. Anup Kumar extended U Mumba’s lead to 7-2 with his first successful raid in the sixth minute.

Vikas Kandola scored two points for Haryana Steelers as they trailed 4-7. Kashiling Adake quickly restored U Mumba’s advantage with a two-point raid in the ninth minute.

U Mumba inflicted the first all out of the match in the 11th minute to lead 15-10. Shrikant Jadhav extended U Mumba’s lead to 18-10 as he scored with a three-point raid.

Haryana Steelers scored three points in five minutes to reduce the deficit to 13-18 in the 15th minute. U Mumba went into the break leading 20-15 as Haryana Steelers showed signs of making a recovery.

The home team began the second half strongly and led 23- 16 after 22 minutes. Haryana Steelers inflicted an all out in the 24th minute to trail 22-25.

Haryana further reduced the gap to just single point as they sent Kashiling Adake to the bench in 25th minute. Deepak Kumar Dahiya made a successful raid in the 29th minute as Haryana Steelers levelled the match at 29-29.

U Mumba took control of the game in the next minutes as they scored tackle points to lead 34-30 after 34 minutes. Shrikant Jadhav scored with a raid point in the 36th minute as U Mumba led 35-30. U Mumba defence held on strongly as they did not allow Steelers’ raiders to score points in the last five minutes to win 38-32.

