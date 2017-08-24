Huge upset: Fourth seed Alexander Zverev stunned by 61st-ranked Borna Coric at US Open

Alexander Zverev appeared to have the perfect draw for a deep run at the US Open, but now the 20-year-old German star can only ponder what might have been.

Fourth-seeded Zverev, the highest-ranked player in his half of the draw after Britain’s second-ranked Andy Murray withdrew on Saturday, crashed out of the year’s final Grand Slam event on Wednesday, falling to Croatia’s 61st-ranked Borna Coric 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/4).

“It’s upsetting. Today was upsetting. The way I played was upsetting. The tournament so far is upsetting for me,” Zverev said.

“I was the highest-ranked player in the bottom half of the draw after Andy retired. Now I’m out of the draw.”

.@borna_coric pulls off a huge 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 7-6 upset over No. 4 seed Zverev to reach R3 at the #USOpen!https://t.co/owaRcFBryq pic.twitter.com/2Vq3rryMr0 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2017

Zverev reached the New York hardcourts off his best Grand Slam result, a fourth-round run at Wimbledon, and his five ATP titles this year included back-to-back US Open tuneup crowns at Washington and Montreal, beating Roger Federer in the Canadian final.

“I know that I could have done some big things here. I know that I could have done something that I haven’t done before. But I won’t. It’s just as simple as that,” Zverev said.

“It’s upsetting because the draw is pretty open in the bottom part. I felt like I should have been the favorite there. I just played a very, very bad match, so it’s unfortunate.”

Zverev said the major expectations upon him with such a wide open field, aided by injuries to Murray and other top stars, did not impact his play.

“I’ve been dealing with expectations from a very young age,” Zverev said. “I don’t think about it. I just try to play every match the same way. Luckily for me most of the time this year I was winning.”

On the Grandstand court, nicknamed the “Graveyard of Champions” after past upsets, Zverev made 58 unforced errors with 22 aces and 43 winners.

“Physically I’m fine. I just played very, very bad in the second and third set,” Zverev said. “I should have won the third. I definitely should have won the fourth.

“My level wasn’t high today, so that’s more the problem.”

Croat @Borna_Coric beats A. Zverev as 16-year-olds in 2013 @USOpen juniors, 18-year-olds at 2015 @CincyTennis and 20-year-olds in #USOpen 2R — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) August 31, 2017

Coric won the last five points of the 12th game in the final set after Zverev was one point from breaking to force a fifth set.

“He played really well on the breakpoints. Maybe had a little bit of luck on his side as well,” Zverev said. “Caught the line, had a few let cords and stuff like this.

“Everything was just a little bit against me.”

Zverev was inconsolable when it came to having him ponder the season-ending ATP Finals or other future events.

“I just lost the second round of a major where I shouldn’t have lost, so I’m not thinking about the rest of the year,” he said.

“For me, nothing changes. I still have to go back to work and then try to win this title maybe in the future years.”