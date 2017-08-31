US Open 2017

‘I definitely feel the respect from the athletes,’ says Sharapova on her US Open return

The 30-year-old former champion, currently ranked 146th in the world, has had received a wild card to play in the main draw.

by 
Darren Carroll/ USTA

Maria Sharapova made the US Open last-32 on Wednesday, insisting she has instilled renewed fear into her rivals and rekindled the love from her fans.

The former world No 1 and five-time major winner pulled off a 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-1 win over Timea Babos of Hungary.

It was her second three-set match, having seen off world No 2 Simona Halep on Monday in what was her first Grand Slam match since being hit with a 15-month doping ban.

“I think with the way that I played Monday night, I don’t think there are any more questions,” said the 30-year-old when pushed on whether her spot in the tournament was justified.

The 2006 champion, and guaranteed arena-filler, needed a wild card to play in New York after her prolonged absence from the sport had left her with a world ranking of 146.

It was a decision widely criticized with many insisting she should work her way back into the main draw and not be given a helping hand.

“I definitely feel the respect from the athletes,” Sharapova insisted.

“Certainly when I play against them, in terms of the level they play. That’s important to me. I think from a respect level, when you’re able to respect your rivals and compatriots, that’s really important, and I feel that.”

“I’ve also had an amazing reaction from fans since I’ve been back, and that’s been very special. I felt it while I was away. I felt it in a real presence since I’ve been back. It’s a very special feeling.”

But the questions over the ban, imposed when she tested positive for meldonium at the Australian Open in 2016, still keep coming.

After her win over Babos, she was asked how many times she had been drug-tested this year.

“At the end of the year, the ITF usually produce those numbers,” she fired back.

Sharapova’s return was still splitting fellow players on Wednesday even as her marketing appeal was evident in playing back-to-back matches on the showpiece Arthur Ashe stadium.

Fellow Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2004 champion, again lobbied for her compatriot.

“I’ve been always supportive to Maria. For her it has been tough. She paid for her mistake,” said Kuznetsova.

“It’s great to have her back because tennis misses her. Tournament directors, people around, they love to watch her play. You can see after her first match how the crowd welcomed her back.”

However, Coco Vandeweghe said the wild card should have gone to an American player.

“Wild cards are appointed by the USTA. I can’t say I agree. I wish it was an American instead, selfishly, because it is a USA tournament,” she said.

No money for Sharapova foe

Sharapova will look to reach the last-16 on Friday when she faces Russian-born American Sofia Kenin, the world No 139.

Win or lose, 18-year-old Kenin will be none the richer as her amateur status means she cannot claim the $144,000 prize money at the risk of losing a place on her college squad.

But Kenin said she is still looking forward to the challenge of facing Sharapova, her childhood idol.

“I have looked up to her all my life, she’s a great player,” said the teenager.

“I am really happy she’s back. I have a lot of respect for her.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.