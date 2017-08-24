‘A world-beater...in best-of-3’: Twitter reacts to yet another early Grand Slam exit for Zverev

The ‘next big thing’ tag seemed to weigh down quite heavily on Alexander Zverev as the 20-year-old German crashed out in the second round of the US Open, losing to 61st-ranked Borna Coric 6-3, 5-7, 6-7, 6-7.

With Andy Murray pulling out of the tournament, the German was the highest ranked seed in his half of the draw and had good chance to make it into the second week. But it is now all a case of what might of been, as the fourth seed made yet another early exit at a Major.

There were host of expectations from Zverev as he had been in impressive form coming into the final Grand Slam of the year. A fortnight ago, he outplayed Roger Federer to win the Rogers Cup, a week after winning the trophy in Washington. In 2017 alone, he has picked up two Masters titles, accumulating some staggering numbers along the way.

But he will now have to wait till January to repair his Grand Slam record, which is a long way away from causing a worry to the top seeds. Here’s what tennis followers on Twitter had to say after the first big upset in the men’s singles draw at Flushing Meadows.

#4 Sascha Zverev is a world-beater...in best-of-3.



With loss to Coric he falls to a middling 13-14 career record in best-of-5.#usopen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 31, 2017

Coric and Zverev have a rivalry that goes back to their days as junior players. The Croat looks to be on some run here:

Croat @Borna_Coric beats A. Zverev as 16-year-olds in 2013 @USOpen juniors, 18-year-olds at 2015 @CincyTennis and 20-year-olds in #USOpen 2R — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) August 31, 2017

Alexander Zverev in Grand Slsms this year



Australian Open - R3

Roland Garros - R1

Wimbledon - R4

US Open - R2 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 31, 2017

Hard not to be happy for Coric, who overcame usual struggles at closing time. Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end... — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) August 31, 2017

No.6 ranked Alexander Zverev loses in four sets to fellow Next-genner Borna Coric. Zverev still hasn't beaten a Top 50 player at a major. — Jake Davies (@jakedavi5) August 31, 2017

Sascha Zverev upset by his own generation: Borna Coric beats him in four sets in R2 of US Open. Zverev yet to get past R4 in a Slam — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) August 31, 2017