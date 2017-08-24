Sri Lanka vs India, 4th ODI, Live: Mathews sends Pandya, Rohit back in one over

The series is wrapped up. India seemingly can’t lose a match on this Sri Lanka tour even if they want to. They tried in the second One Day International, with a batting collapse during a chase. They almost repeated it in the third ODI too. But so far, Sri Lanka have only been able to get close to upsetting India, it’s not been a reality.

And with a new captain (yet again!) for Sri Lanka in Lasith Malinga, the hosts will play for some badly needed pride.

LIVE UPDATES:

An action-packed 5-over spell in the match! Rohit Sharma makes his 13th ODI century, Rohit Sharma is back in the pavilion. Hardik Pandya is given out caught, reviews it successfully and Hardik Pandya is also back in the pavilion. Angleo Mathews with both the wickets in the 35th over. After 35 overs 262/4.

STOP THE PRESS, SRI LANKA HAVE A BREAKTHROUGH! Virat Kohli was looking set for 200 and more, but a wide, full ball from Malinga is hit straight to the fielder at cover – he was going to be dismissed only by a bad shot, and on that occasion, he got the placement all wrong. Out for 131 off 96 balls. After 30 overs, India 230 for 2. Hardik Pandya walks in at 4.

200 partnership between the two now! Some insane statistics popping up already.

Most 200+ stands in ODIs:



3 Sachin/Ganguly

3 Gambhir/Kohli

3 Jayawardene/Tharanga

3 ROHIT/KOHLI* #SLvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 31, 2017

10th 200+ stand Kohli's involved in



No one else was involved in more than six #SLvIND — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) August 31, 2017

29th ODI CENTURY FOR VIRAT KOHLI! The captain looked set for a big score from the moment he walked out, and he’s done just that – in 76 balls. 14 fours and two sixes! And it comes in the 25th over of the innings. Halfway through the innings, halfway through a Kohli epic, perhaps? After 25 overs, India 187 for 1.

Most 150+ stands in ODIs:



12 - S Ganguly/S Tendulkar

8 - ROHIT SHARMA/VIRAT KOHLI*

7 - T Dilshan/K Sangakkara #SLvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 31, 2017 Yet another massive partnership between Rohit and Virat.

And 50 up for Rohit Sharma as well. To call a 45-ball fifty “slow” would be harsh, but Kohli has made Rohit’s innings feel that way. Another excellent ODI innings from the Indian opener as he gets to his 33rd ODI fifty. Kohli on the other hand has raced past 80, cruising to a century. After 20 overs , India 148 for 1.

Rohit Sharma has been the more sedate of the two and he has his 50 from 45 balls. Sri Lanka could be chasing a lot of runs.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 31, 2017

After 15 overs, India 113/1: 46 runs in the five overs after the powerplay ended. India are hurtling towards a big score, potentially here. Akila Dhananjaya comes in and has already gone for 16 runs in his 2 overs. Rohit taking a liking to him, first a pull over midwicket for four and repeats it next ball for a six. Kohli from the other end, continues to find the boundaries, batting with authority.

And just like that, 50 for Virat Kohli! He usually comes in, gets his eye in, moves the scoreboard slowly and then explodes but it’s a different Kohli today. From the moment he hit his first boundary – a cover drive, what else – he’s looked for quick runs. Has raced to a 38-ball fifty with 9 fours. After 13 overs, India 91/1.

50 off 38 balls... Virat has come out to bat in 4th or 5th gear today. #SLvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 31, 2017

After 10 overs, India are 67/1: Virat Kohli is looking good, folks. Looks well set for a big one. He continues to dominate the strike, has raced to 44 off 35 balls. With the spinner Pushpakumara coming, nothing changed. The last over of the powerplay, Kohli hits two boundaries – one so straight and powerful, that it brushes the stumps and still races away. Earlier, Rohit shows he can dominate too – if his captain gives him the strikes. A brilliant pick-up short over midwicket for the first six of the day, brought up India’s fifty.

After 5 overs, India 29/1: After Dhawan’s wicket, Virat Kohli walks in at No. 3 and has got going straight away! Rohit has just faced 7 balls in the first 5, Kohli taking the bulk of the strike. And after that wicket maiden over for Fernando, Kohli responds in his next over with three boundaries, back-to-back! One more elegant than the previous – a rasping cover drive, an exquisite off-drive and precise on-drive. Angelo Mathews replaces Malinga early, and he is welcomed with an on-drive too. This is a batting beauty, alright!

Early wicket for Sri Lanka! Vishwa Fernando strikes and this mini poor run for Shikhar Dhawan continues. Second over of the innings, Fernando bowls a good length ball outside off that just shapes away, Dhawan throws everything at it but a thick outside edge flies straight to the 3rd man. A wicket maiden! After 2 overs, India 6/1.

02:25 pm: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the fourth ODI between India and Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli wins yet another toss on the tour (some form with the coin!) and India will bat first.

A special day for MS Dhoni of course, as the man from Ranchi who has become an absolute superstar of Indian cricket, plays his 300th ODI. IT’s been one heck of a journey for the ‘Captain Cool’ and at 36, he’s enjoying a good run form now too. Virat Kohli was all praise for MSD at the toss. “One more day to celebrate the legend that he is,” he said.

Remarkable career, indeed.

Three changes for India. Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav come in. Shardul Thakur makes his debut. Bhuvi, Chahal and Kedar Jadhav sit out.