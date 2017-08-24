India in Sri Lanka 2017

Sri Lanka vs India, 4th ODI, Live: Shikhar Dhawan falls early after Kohli opts to bat first

India have wrapped up the series 3-0, but will look to the winning run going.

by 
CRICKET-SRI-IND | Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP

The series is wrapped up. India seemingly can’t lose a match on this Sri Lanka tour even if they want to. They tried in the second One Day International, with a batting collapse during a chase. They almost repeated it in the third ODI too. But so far, Sri Lanka have only been able to get close to upsetting India, it’s not been a reality.

And with a new captain (yet again!) for Sri Lanka in Lasith Malinga, the hosts will play for some badly needed pride.

LIVE UPDATES:

Early wicket for Sri Lanka! Vishwa Fernando strikes and this mini poor run for Shikhar Dhawan continues. Second over of the innings, Fernando bowls a good length ball outside off that just shapes away, Dhawan throws everything at it but a thick outside edge flies straight to the 3rd man. A wicket maiden! After 2 overs, India 6/1.

02:25 pm: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the fourth ODI between India and Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli wins yet another toss on the tour (some form with the coin!) and India will bat first.

A special day for MS Dhoni of course, as the man from Ranchi who has become an absolute superstar of Indian cricket, plays his 300th ODI. IT’s been one heck of a journey for the ‘Captain Cool’ and at 36, he’s enjoying a good run form now too. Virat Kohli was all praise for MSD at the toss. “One more day to celebrate the legend that he is,” he said.

Remarkable career, indeed.
Three changes for India. Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav come in. Shardul Thakur makes his debut. Bhuvi, Chahal and KL Rahul sit out.

