US Open Day 3 highlights: Next-gen stuns, Sharapova cruises, Del Potro wants Broadway tickets

Fourth seed and designated “next big thing” Alexander Zverev was stunned by fellow-Next-Gen player Borna Coric, Nick Kyrgios bowed out with a injury, while teenager Denis Shapovalov upset eighth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on day three of the US Open on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Garbine Muguruza and world No 146 Maria Sharapova continued their winning runs on a “Whacky Wednesday” with as many as 87 singles matches rescheduled due to rain delays.

Dive in for all the on- and off-court action from Day 3 at at Flushing Meadows.

The Big News

Zverev, Kyrgios crash out

Fourth seed Zverev, whose five ATP titles this year include a win over Roger Federer in this month’s Montreal final, fell to 61st-ranked Croatian Borna Coric 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/4). The 20-year-old German had been the highest-ranked player in his half of an injury-hit Open draw.

Kyrgios, the 14th seed and former top-rated obstacle in Federer’s quarter-final path, hurt his right shoulder in a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 first-round loss to 235th-ranked fellow Aussie John Millman. The 22-year-old dropped eight of the last nine games.

Sharapova keeps firing

Former world No 1 Maria Sharapova battled back to beat Hungary’s 59th-ranked Timea Babos 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-1 and make the third round in New York. Sharapova, who downed second-ranked Simona Halep in her first Grand Slam match after a 15-month doping ban, next faces Russian-born US teen Sofia Kenin.

After her win over Babos, she was asked how many times she had been drug-tested this year. “At the end of the year, the ITF usually produces those numbers,” she fired back.

Shapovalov strikes teenage blow

Denis Shapovalov became the youngest man in 10 years to reach the US Open third round as the 18-year-old Canadian qualifier stunned French eighth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3). The victory followed a win over Rafael Nadal in Montreal earlier in August.

Shapovalov goes on to face Britain’s Kyle Edmund on Friday for a place in the last 16, a match that will bring back memories of the time he defaulted from a Davis Cup tie against Great Britain for firing a ball into an umpire’s eye.

Shot of the Day

From the sidelines

Federer hits it in the park

Roger Federer opted against getting snarled up in the heavy traffic which often reduces the journey from Manhattan to the US Open site in Queen’s to a slow crawl. Instead, on Wednesday, he was pictured practicing on public courts at the far more convenient Central Park.

Central Park hitting

Extremely cool experience pic.twitter.com/zqJPt7GGYO — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) August 30, 2017

When in Central Park 🎾🤹‍♂ pic.twitter.com/JOiFYETPqy — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) August 31, 2017

Sharapova chooses comfort over fashion?

Sharapova insisted that the pair of arm-length black sleeves she sported on Wednesday were a medical choice rather than a fashion statement. “Definitely not fashion. I’m not into the sleeves at all,” she said. “It’s just to keep my arms warm. But, yeah, not crazy about that look. Not at all. Not voluntarily doing it.”

How old are you?

Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2004 US champion, saved three match points to beat Marketa Vondrousova but was not impressed by her opponent’s fitness levels. “I saw her cramping in the end. I thought she’s 19 or 18, and I’m 32. I was sore a little bit, but not that much,” said the eighth seed.

Quotable Quotes

“I could have done some big things here. I know that I could have done something that I haven’t before.”

– Fourth seed Alexander Zverev after losing to Borna Coric in the second round.

“I’m not good enough for him. You know, he’s very dedicated. He’s an unbelievable coach. He probably deserves a player that is probably more dedicated to the game than I am. He deserves a better athlete than me.”

– Australia’s Nick Kyrgios on his coach, Sebastien Grosjean.

“I know he’s doing a show on Broadway so if you have some tickets for me, that would be great.”

– Juan Martin del Potro on hoping to see Bruce Springsteen’s new show.

“It’s not beeped out on TV so why should I get a warning for it?”

– CoCo Vandeweghe, who was warned for swearing when she said “bullshit” in her match against Alison Riske.

“You can see in Maria, like, how much she was willing to play and how much she missed that sport. Like, she gave everything.”

– Svetlana Kuznetsova, happy to see Maria Sharapova back from her ban.