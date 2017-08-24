County game abandoned after ‘crossbow arrow’ is fired onto Oval pitch: Report

A County Championship game between Surrey and Middlesex was abandoned after a ‘crossbow arrow’ was fired into the ground from outside. It landed just two strips away from the wicket on which the match was being played, BBC reported.

Players walked off the field and all spectators were ordered indoors as armed police arrived at the venue to inspect the situation.

Play suspended at the Oval on advice of security. Players have left the field after a crossbow bolt landed on the square..... pic.twitter.com/V5fJADvuKK — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) August 31, 2017

“Police were made aware of reports that an arrow or crossbow bolt had been loosed into the Oval Cricket ground,” an official Metropolitan police statement read.

“Officers are on scene. The ground is in the process of a controlled evacuation. There are no reported injuries. At this early stage it is believed that the object came from outside of the ground. There have been no arrests.

“We retain an open mind as to motive. Enquiries continue,” it added.