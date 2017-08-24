indian sport

Two men arrested for duping Olympic silver-medallist Vijay Kumar of Rs 2 crore

The shooter was lured into investing with a stock brokerage firm where one of the accused was working.

HT Photo

Two persons, including a stock broker, were arrested in Indore on Thursday for allegedly duping Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar of Rs 2 crore on pretext of doubling his money through investment in shares, PTI reported.

The accused were carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 each on their heads, said Additional Superintendent of Police Amrendra Singh. One of the accused, Manmohan Singh Saini, was a broker in a stock-brokerage firm. It is alleged that he lured Kumar to give him Rs 2 crore in installments between 2014 and 2016 and promised to double it.

Saini also signed a fake agreement with the Olympian promising him to pay a dividend at the rate of 5% every month. But he did not invest this money in the stock market and, instead, transferred it to the bank accounts of his family members and fellow accused Anil Tanwar. He later absconded without returning the money, Singh added.

All this transpired when Kumar was stationed in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh as an army officer. He has since retired from the post of Army Captain. “I suspected when Saini started making excuses instead of returning the money,” Kumar was quoted as saying. “Later, I came to know about the cheating. Then I filed a police complaint and came to know that he had also cheated several other people.”

Vijay Kumar had won the silver medal for India in the 25-meter rapid-fire pistol event in 2012 London Olympics.

