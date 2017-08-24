India in Sri Lanka 2017

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli slam centuries as Sri Lanka suffer 168-run defeat

The margin of runs is the biggest among home defeats for Sri Lanka.

by 
ICC / Twitter

India rode on blistering centuries by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to thrash Sri Lanka by 168 runs in the fourth one-day international Thursday for a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

The batsmen shared 219 runs for the second wicket off just 168 balls to help India post an imposing 375/5 after the visitors elected to bat at the R. Premadasa stadium.

Sri Lanka barely put up a fight after losing four early wickets for 68 runs, folding up for 207 in 42.4 overs.

Angelo Mathews top-scored with 70 in what was Sri Lanka’s biggest defeat in terms of runs in an ODI on home soil.

“We spoke about not being complacent at any stage,” said Kohli, named man-of-the-match.

“It was a clinical performance today. We wanted to bat first because we hadn’t batted first in the three games. The surface was amazing. It was a good toss to win.”

Debutant Shardul Thakur gave India the first breakthrough when he had opener Niroshan Dickwella caught by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing his 300th one-day-international.

The batsman was given not-out by the on-field umpire but India decided to review the decision and TV replays showed the ball had brushed the bat.

Sri Lanka could never really recover from the early blow and failed to build the partnerships which were needed to chase the imposing target.

The highlight of the game was the partnership between Kohli and Sharma.

Kohli hit 17 fours and two sixes in his enthralling 131-run knock that came off just 96 balls.

Sharma (104) hammered 11 fours and three sixes in an equally entertaining 88-ball innings, his second century in a row.

Kohli was dismissed by Sri Lanka’s stand-in captain Lasith Malinga who completed 300 Test wickets, the 13th bowler overall and fourth Sri Lankan to achieve the feat.

“300th wicket is just a number. I’m happy (for this record) but we lost which is very unfortunate,” said Malinga. “It’s not been easy.... Young players want to perform well, they’re all excited but we haven’t been able to come up with our best. They need the experience. Hopefully they will do their best over the next few months.”

Sri Lanka have been struggling to put up a decent fight in the series, with injuries to key players, selection woes and hostile fans compounding their misery.

The islanders, ranked eighth to India’s third, have copped criticism for going down to bottom-ranked Zimbabwe in an ODI series followed by a 3-0 Test whitewash against India on home soil.

Angry fans lobbed bottles and other objects after Sri Lanka lost the third game in Pallekele to India on Sunday.

The Indians were off to a flying start Thursday, thanks to Kohli and Sharma.

Kohli reached his 29th ODI century off just 76 balls with a boundary off Milinda Siriwardana to the square-leg fence as he toyed with the bowling attack.

Mathews put the brakes on the scoring when he dismissed Hardik Pandya (19) and Sharma off consecutive balls.

Dhoni, who made 49 not out, became only the sixth Indian and the second wicketkeeper-batsman after Kumar Sangakkara to play 300 ODIs.

He also shared 101 runs with Manish Pandey (50 not out) after the visitors were reduced to 274/5.

Butter-fingered Sri Lanka dropped easy catches and misfielded often to allow some easy runs to the Indians.

The fifth and final one-dayer will be played in Colombo on Sunday.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.