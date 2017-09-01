US Open 2017

Roger Federer believes there’s still ‘a few more years’ for men’s tennis to change guards

With Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka injured, is this the end of their stranglehold of domination of men’s tennis?

by 
Garrett Ellwood/ USTA

Andy Murray has a hip injury, Novak Djokovic is sidelined with an elbow problem while Stan Wawrinka needs knee surgery, but Roger Federer insists it could still be years before the old guard say goodbye to tennis.

While 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov and Andrey Rublev, 19, have kicked the US Open door slightly ajar this week, 36-year-old Federer doesn’t see the pair supplanting him or his fellow Grand Slam kings anytime soon.

“Changing of the guard is going to come at some stage. Could very well be next year. But I still predict it’s going to take a few more [years],” said Federer on Thursday.

Many see this US Open as the most unpredictable in years.

But highly regarded 20-year-old fourth seed Alexander Zverev and world No 9 Grigor Dimitrov both failed to get beyond the second round and that kind of inconsistency has Federer believing that the sport’s 30-somethings will still be a force in 2018.

“I’m not sure if 2018 is going to be wide open just because we don’t know how a lot of those top guys are going to come back,” he said after making the US Open last-32 on Thursday with his 80th career win at the tournament.

“What I think is going to be interesting is that their ranking is going to be all over the place. We’re going to see some interesting draws, to say the least.”

Federer pointed to the examples of himself and old rival Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open this year.

Injuries and loss of form saw him seeded at 17 and Nadal on nine.

However, they still made the final with Federer winning the title before adding an eighth Wimbledon trophy in July.

Nadal, for his part, claimed a 10th French Open and has since regained the world No 1 ranking.

“We had a little bit with me and Rafa down in Australia. But now we’re talking probably about a bigger group,” added Federer of his and Nadal’s situation in Melbourne.

“That’s going to go down maybe all the way to Murray, as well, depending if he’s going to be playing at all for the rest of the season. Got a lot of points to defend.

“If that’s the case, he might drop further down outside of the top four, then things are going to look real weird. I think it’s going to be very interesting.”

Federer needed a second successive five-setter to reach the US Open third round with a 6-1, 6-7(3), 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over fellow veteran Mikhail Youzhny of Russia.

It was his 17th win in 17 matches against Youzhny in a rivalry stretching back to 2000.

Five-time US Open champion and third seed Federer had also needed five sets to see off US teenager Frances Tiafoe in the first round.

The 36-year-old will face another 35-year-old in Feliciano Lopez for a place in the last 16. His record against the Spaniard is just as solid – 12-0.

“It was quite a lot of fun out there – I feel quite warmed up by now,” said Federer.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.