US Open 2017

Ruthless Rafael Nadal defeats Taro Daniel to reach US Open third round

The two-time former champion lost the opening set but rebounded convincingly to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in 173 minutes.

by 
Billie Weiss/ USTA

World No 1 Rafael Nadal battled back after dropping the first set Thursday to subdue Japan’s 121st-ranked Taro Daniel and reach the third round of the US Open.

The 31-year-old Spaniard won his ATP-best 51st match of the year by 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 over the 24-year-old New York native, who fell to 0-4 against top-10 rivals.

The two-time former champion in Flushing Meadows looked to be struggling against Daniel up until the early moments of the second set. Daniel led Nadal by a break at 2-1 in the second set, before the match changed course. Nadal broke back the Japanese as he tried to consolidate a break, before breaking Daniel for the second time in the set to level the match at a set-all.

The third and fourth sets were pretty much one-sided in favour of Nadal as Daniel struggled to up the ante of his momentum. There wasn’t, however, nothing much that he could do as Nadal swept past him in the match that lasted merely seven minutes short of the three-hour mark.

“It’s a very important victory,” Nadal said. “It’s true I didn’t play very well tonight but it’s true I’m through to the third round.”

The Mallorcan finished 40 winners and 35 unforced errors to Daniel’s 26 winners and 38 unforced errors. The 15-time Grand Slam champion who captured his 10th French Open crown in June, will face 59th-ranked Argentine lucky loser Leonardo Mayer on Saturday for a berth in the last-16.

Mayer is 0-3 against Nadal, losing most recently in the third round of his 2014 title run at Roland Garros.

“I didn’t play very well, but tomorrow I will work hard to find better feelings because I know I can do much better,” added Nadal.

The highest-seeded obstacle in Nadal’s path to the semi-finals, and a possible first-ever US Open matchup with long-time rival Roger Federer, is Belgian ninth seed David Goffin.

But the tantalising prospect requires three more wins for each of them.

“All the matches are difficult but especially here as everyone wants to play their best and if you don’t play your best it will be very difficult,” Nadal said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.