US Open 2017

After years of ‘hitting walls’, teen star Andrey Rublev finally finds the door to glory

The unseeded Russian upset the seventh seeded Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 7-6(3), 6-3 in the second round.

by 
Pete Staples/ USTA

Russian teen Andrey Rublev spent years beating his head on the walls of success before finding the door this year and smashing it down Thursday at the US Open.

The 19-year-old from Moscow advanced to a Grand Slam third round for the first time by shocking Bulgarian seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 7-6(3), 6-3.

Rublev, ranked 53rd, advanced to a last-32 date with Bosnian Damir Dzumhur after dispatching a solid contender in Dimitrov, who was coming off his biggest career title two weeks ago at Cincinnati, for his first win over a top-10 rival.

It’s a far cry from the kid who struggled in the junior ranks last year until tossing out his coach and support staff and starting over.

“The way I was working, it was not the way to be pro tennis player,” Rublev said. “I changed the team completely. In that moment starts the real work. And now I improve in this year. I improve much more than in all my tennis career.”

Rublev compared his efforts to finding a door to unlock progress after banging on walls in frustration. “When I was junior, I was working hard. I was not doing some bad things. It’s just this work was not for the pro,” he said.

“Let’s say you have a door and you can open the door and I was trying to open this door from the wall, you know? It was hitting the wall. You can work so hard like this, but you going to only get worse and worse.”

He added, “It was not that I was not working or I was lazy. It’s just with this work is not going to come results. You going to only be worse and worse.”

Rublev won his first ATP title in July at Umag, becoming the first lucky loser to capture a tour crown since Rajeev Ram in 2009 at Newport.

The Russian had lucky rituals in Croatia during his breakthrough week and has one this week in New York, eating at the same Japanese restaurant ahead of matches.

“We went to the same restaurant for dinner before first match and before this match. So two days in a row I went in the same restaurant,” Rublev said. “Tomorrow I’m not playing, so I can go somewhere else.”

Rublev was down a break in each of the first two sets against Dimitrov but battled back to claim both. “I was just thinking to try to focus, try to fight no matter even if I am losing with a break,” Rublev said. “And in the end, I was little bit lucky. I make a good few returns. I hit maybe few points close to the line.

He added, “My style is just to play aggressive, try to play my rhythm because I have quite well rhythm that I can play, compete with many good guys.”

He might just get his chance to find out with Belgian ninth seed David Goffin a possible fourth-round foe and top-ranked Rafael Nadal a potential quarter-final opponent.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.