Premier League

Transfer deadline day: Chastened Chelsea sign Danny Drinkwater, Italian Davide Zappacosta

Midfielder Ross Barkley changed his mind after undergoing a medical with the reigning English champions and decided to stay at Everton.

by 
Chelsea FC

Premier League champions Chelsea completed a challenging transfer window on Friday by bringing in England midfielder Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City and Italy right-back Davide Zappacosta from Torino.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte saw moves for several targets fail to come off over the course of the transfer window, but has managed to boost his squad ahead of his side’s Champions League campaign.

Drinkwater, 27, has signed a five-year contract in a deal reported to have cost Chelsea £35 million, which was announced two and a half hours after Thursday’s transfer deadline passed.

“I’m delighted to be a Chelsea player and can’t wait to get started,” Drinkwater told the Chelsea website. “It has been a long journey to get here, but I am very happy and am looking forward to helping the club win more trophies.”

The transfer reunites Drinkwater with N’Golo Kante, with whom he formed the all-action central midfield partnership that helped Leicester to their fairytale Premier League triumph in 2016.

Zappacosta, 25, has signed a four-year deal and is believed to have set Chelsea back around £23 million.

New Chelsea signing Davide Zappacosta/Image courtesy: Chelsea FC
New Chelsea signing Davide Zappacosta/Image courtesy: Chelsea FC

He has been capped four times by Italy and played under Conte during his time as national coach. “Davide is a player of international calibre who Antonio Conte knows well and we have been aware of for some time,” said Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo.

“We are very pleased to be able to bring him to the club and believe he will become an important member of the squad.”

Tempering Chelsea’s satisfaction at the moves for Drinkwater and Zappacosta was the knowledge that several targets eluded them on deadline day.

England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rejected their approach in favour of joining Liverpool from Arsenal and Spanish striker Fernando Llorente elected to move to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur from Swansea City.

In a further twist, 23-year-old England midfielder Ross Barkley changed his mind after undergoing a medical at Chelsea and decided to stay at Everton.

“The two clubs agreed a deal of £35 million and I think personal terms were agreed,” Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri told Sky Sports News.

“After the medical we heard from Paul Martin, Ross Barkley’s agent, that he had changed his mind and wanted to reconsider his position in the January window.

“He’s currently injured so technically he will be with us. He is under contract for another year. It’s a big surprise, but that’s football.”

Chelsea had previously completed moves for goalkeeper Willy Caballero, defender Antonio Rudiger, midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and Spain striker Alvaro Morata, who joined from Real Madrid in a club-record £58 million deal.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.