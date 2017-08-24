‘Legend for a reason’: Twitter salutes Dhoni’s 300th ODI and also pokes fun at Sri Lanka

Apart from the toss, there wasn’t much difference in how events played out in the fourth One-Day International between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday. After India chose to bat first, centuries from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli followed by a late surge from Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni (playing his 300th ODI), took them to a mammoth 375/5.

Sri Lanka’s response was predictably abject, collapsing to 37/3 and never really going anywhere to be bowled out for 207, losing by a massive 168-runs.

A bored Twitter couldn’t help but pass a few snarky comments on Sri Lanka’s performance.

Way Sri Lanka have batted yet, India's total score today may suffice for the next match too... — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 31, 2017

Afraid Sri Lanka were never in this game. Wonder if they lost it before the game started — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 31, 2017

Other Teams ~ Different Captains For ODI, Test And T20...



Sri Lankan Team ~ Different Captains For 1st, 2nd, 3rd ODI !!#SLvIND — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) August 31, 2017

REVEALED: Indian Cricket fan's happiness and satisfaction factors pic.twitter.com/tEWwP1MPLV — cricBC (@cricBC) August 31, 2017

Dhoni's 300th ODI

Malinga's 300 ODI wickets

300th one-sided ODI since WC2015. Okay, I made up the last number...but surely feels like it 😛🏏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 31, 2017

With 168 Runs Left, India Should Ask Sri Lanka To Follow-on & Win The Series 5-0 By An Inning.



RT If Agree! 😉🙃#IndvsSL #INDvSL #Dhoni300 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) August 31, 2017

But there was much more focus on MS Dhoni who was creating a landmark by becoming the sixth Indian player to play 300 ODIs. And he celebrated it by scoring an unbeaten 49 along with three catches and a perfect Decision Review System review.

MS Dhoni 49* in 42 balls & 3 catches!

And his side 🇮🇳 won by a massive 168 runs!

Not a bad day at the office in his 300th ODI match!#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 31, 2017

Dhoni's ODI career isn't simply a career, it's a legacy. A legacy that is inspiring, a legacy that will be difficult to emulate. #SLvIND — Manya (@CSKian716) August 31, 2017