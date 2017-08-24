Premier League

Transfer deadline day: Tottenham Hotspur complete deals for Serge Aurier from PSG, striker Llorente

The London club signed the controversial Ivorian for £23 million and the former Swansea striker for £12 million.

Tottenham Hotspur

Ivorian right-back Serge Aurier and Spain striker Fernando Llorente have joined Tottenham Hotspur from Paris Saint-Germain and Swansea City respectively, Spurs announced on Thursday.

Spurs are reported to have paid PSG around £23 million to sign 24-year-old Aurier, who won two Ligue 1 titles during his three years in Paris, on a five-year contract.

The deal was held up as Spurs’ request for a work permit was complicated by the suspended two-month prison sentence Aurier received after an assault on a police officer outside a Paris nightclub in May 2016.

“This is a huge and exciting opportunity at a massive football club and I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch,” Aurier said in comments published on the Spurs website. “This is a fresh start for me and I will do everything to make the Spurs fanbase, which is huge and diverse, proud of me.

“The fans are the most important people at any club and I am looking forward to showing them and everyone at Spurs the real Serge Aurier.”

Aurier’s conviction for elbowing a police officer meant he was barred from entering the United Kingdom by the British authorities for PSG’s Champions League game against Arsenal last November.

His reference to Spurs’ “diverse” fanbase was a pointed one as he was suspended by PSG last year for making a homophobic slur against former coach Laurent Blanc in a social media video.

Aurier, capped 40 times by Ivory Coast, began his career with French club Lens and spent two and a half seasons at Toulouse before joining PSG in July 2014.

During his time at Parc des Princes, he also won three French Cups and three French League Cups. At Spurs he will fill the void left by England right-back Kyle Walker’s £45 million move to Manchester City. He can also play at centre-back.

Late in the day, Tottenham announced the signing of Spanish World Cup winner Llorente, who arrives from Swansea City for a reported fee of £12 million to provide competition for Harry Kane.

The 32-year-old former Athletic Bilbao, Juventus and Sevilla target man has signed a two-year contract. Aurier and Llorente join Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez, a club-record £42 million recruit from Ajax, back-up goalkeeper Paulo Gazzanigga and Argentinian youngster Juan Foyth in joining Spurs during the transfer window.

