US Open 2017

Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza begin Indian campaign at US Open on a victorious note

The French Open champion partnered Pablo Cuevas to win 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, while the Indian No 1 teamed up with Shuai Peng to win 6-4, 6-1.

by 
ESPN India/ Twitter

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza posted contrasting wins in their respective men’s and women’s doubles openers at the US Open on Thursday.

The 10th seeded Indo-Uruguayan pair of Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas needed three sets to reach the second round. Bopanna and Cuevas won 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 82 minutes against the unseeded American team of Bradley Klahn and Scott Lipsky in the first round.

The seeded team struggled to score points off their second serves in the first set – managing to convert only 27% points as compared to the Americans’ 56%.

The margin of points’ conversion off the second serves, however, improved substantially for Bopanna and Cuevas as the match went on, specifically in the second set. Bopanna and Cuevas won 82% points off their second serves to Klahn and Lipsky’s mediocre 50% across the 22-minute second set. There again, while their margin of second serve points dropped to 53% to their rivals’ 57%, the pairing had done enough damage to their opponents to pocket the win.

In the second round, Bopanna and Cuevas will take on the unseeded Italian team of Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli. The Italians won their first-round match against the fellow-unseeded American team of Steve Johnson and Tommy Paul, 6-0, 6-0.

No fuss win for Indian No 1

Unlike her fellow top-ranked Indian player, Mirza and her partner Shuai Peng had no problems in getting through their women’s doubles first round in Flushing Meadows. The fourth-seeded Indo-Chinese team won in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 in 55 minutes against the unseeded Croatian team of Petra Martic and Donna Vekic.

Mirza and Peng put in 70% of their first serves and converted 79% points off the same. In comparison, the Croatians put in 73% of their first serves and converted 53% points off the same. In terms of points won off second serves, the fourth seeds fared relatively better winning 57% points off their second serves to their opponents’ winning 31%.

Mirza and Peng also converted four of the eight break points that came their way even as they saved three of the four break points on their serve. Next up for them are the unseeded Slovak Republican duo Jana Cepelova and Magdalena Rybarikova. Cepelova and Rybarikova beat the Czech-Swiss team of Viktorija Golubic and Kristyna Pliskova 6-2, 7-6(4).

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.