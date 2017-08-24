indian sport

With an eye on Olympic success, Sports Ministry approves ‘Empowered Steering Committee’

The move follows recommendations from a ‘Task Force’ that consisted of stalwarts Abhinav Bindra, Pulela Gopichand and Viren Rasquinha.

Twitter/@VijayGoelBJP

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has approved the constitution of an Empowered Steering Committee (ESC) on the basis of the recommendations of the interim report of the Task Force, that comprised stalwarts Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand and Viren Rasquinha among others.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel said, the committee was approved in accordance with the interim report submitted by the eight-member Task Force. This was constituted in September 2016 for preparation of a comprehensive action plan for effective participation of Indian sportspersons in the next three Olympic Games to be held in 2020 (Tokyo), 2024 (Paris) and 2028 (Los Angeles).

The chairman of the ESC will be appointed by the government and will also include a representative from the Indian Olympic Association. Three retired athletes from as many high-priority sports will also be part of the committee.

The ESC will also include an elite coach from amongst the existing chief coaches or High Performance Directors. Provisions have also been made to involve three sports scientists in the panel, and two representatives apiece from the Development of Sports and Sports Authority of India. A High Performance Director and a Chief Executive Officer will also be appointed for the committee.

The ESC will primarily assist the Government in identifying and addressing issues pertaining to the development of disciplines likely to earn India medals at all major world sporting events.

Among its many tasks, the committee will review the core probable list of each high priority disciplines for Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Olympic Games. They will also chalk out an annual calendar for training and competitions approved by the Government in consultation with the National Sports Federation (NSF) concerned.

The panel will also recommend specific plans or packages for TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) beneficiaries selected by the TOPS committee.

The ESC will have a tenure up to December 31, 2020.

Terms of Reference of the ESC:

(i) The committee will review the core probable list of each High Priority and Priority disciplines for Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Olympic Games and make recommendations with respect to additions or deletions, if any.

(ii) Review the Annual Calendar for Training and Competitions (ACTCs) approved by the Government in consultation with the National Sports Federation (NSF) concerned and make specific recommendations with respect to any additional or supplementary requirements.

(iii) Recommend specific plans / packages for TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) beneficiaries selected by the TOPS committee;

(iv) Recommend names of national and international training institutions for their empanelment for providing training, coaching and other support to TOPS athletes, including negotiated packages;

(v) Make specific recommendations for strengthening sport sciences within SAI as well as outsourcing sports science support in the short to medium term for providing sports science support to national campers;

(vi) Recommend a panel of names of companies for carrying out athlete monitoring and data analytics work;

(vii) Prepare quality specifications for national camps for different sports disciplines; and monitor the camps;

(viii) Have all SAI Regional Centres duly audited for holding national coaching camps;

(ix) Closely interact with National Observers appointed by the Government for obtaining their recommendations on the various issues;

(x) Assist the Government in mobilizing CSR funds for meeting additional funding requirements for training and preparation of the national team in various sports disciplines;

(xi) Assist the Government in formulating Qualification Requirements (QRs), job description and conducting selection process with the involvement of NSF concerned for inducting professionals, including High Performance Managers, in selected sports disciplines;

(xii) Prepare tailor-made sports specific strategies for selected sports disciplines, including selected para sports disciplines, for improving sports performance in different disciplines in terms of participation, progression and podium finish at the Olympics/Paralympics;

(xiii) Provide advisory support for setting up of Centre of Excellence for Para Sports at Gandhinagar (Gujarat);

(xiv) Develop key result areas for high priority sports disciplines; and

(xv) Any other task assigned by the Government.

Youth sports centre to come up in Delhi

Goel also announced that a new Youth Sports Centre will be built at Alipur, Delhi. The complex -will have state-of-the-art sports facilities – football ground, an athletics track, as well as volley ball, kabaddi and kho-kho facilities besides a multipurpose indoor hall for training players in boxing and wrestling. A modern gym will also be developed. A SAI training centre will also be developed at this complex in the next three years.

