After World Championship bronze, Saina Nehwal jumps to 12th spot in latest BWF Rankings

Saina Nehwal, who won a bronze at the World Championship, jumped four rungs to be placed in 12th spot, while Kidambi Srikanth also improved two positions in the latest BWF World Rankings, PTI reported.

A former world No 1, Saina had slipped to the 16th spot but a good showing at Glasgow helped her inch closer to the top-10 again in women’s singles.

World Championship silver medallist, PV Sindhu, meanwhile remained static in 4th position.

Srikanth reached the eighth place in men’s singles after his quarterfinal finish at the World Championship.

Among others, Ajay Jayaram and B Sai Praneeth also improved by one and two places respectively to be placed at 16th and 17th spots.

HS Prannoy, who had won the US Open Grand Prix Gold in July, slipped three places to be at 18th.

Mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy improved a place to be at the 19th spot, while women’s doubles combo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki were static at 24th.

There is no Indian pair in the top 25 of the men’s doubles ranking.