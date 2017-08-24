Wrestling

Wrestler Narsingh Yadav hopes CBI probe will clear his tainted name

The 28-year-old is still training hard and hoped to take part and do well in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

by 
Facebook

Wrestler Narsingh Yadav, serving a four-year ban for a dope offence committed prior to the Rio Olympics last year, is fervently hoping the CBI’s probe into his charge of sample tampering by his rivals at Sonepat in Haryana leading to the ban comes out in his favour, PTI reported.

“The inquiry in the case is going on and the decision will come, whenever it has to, and I will wait for the outcome. I hope justice prevails for me,” Narsingh told reporters on Friday on the sidelines of the announcement of the Kashaba Jadhav Memorial International Kusti Championship in Delhi on September 15.

“I was close to a medal in Rio and I had beaten the medal winners earlier. I hope justice prevails for me. The CBI inquiry date is not yet out and I am not in touch with the Wrestling Federation (of India),” he explained.

Narsingh, who was preferred over two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar as the country’s quota entry for Rio in the 74 kg class after he secured it in Las Vegas in 2015, was thrown out of the Games a day before his opening bout by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

He was cleared to go to Rio by NADA although he had tested positive for banned substances in the training held in SAI facilities in Sonepat that he maintained were due to spiking of his food by his rivals.

But the move by NADA backfired as its parent body WADA filed a case in the CoA against the decision to allow Narsingh to go to Rio and the CoA slapped a four-year ban to shatter the Mumbai-based 2010 Commonwealth Games champion’s Rio Olympic dreams.

Narsingh, a bronze winner in the 2015 world championship in Las Vegas, is still training hard and hoped to take part and do well in the next Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

“My practice is going on continuously and I want to do well at the Tokyo Olympics,” the 28-year-old UP-born grappler declared.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.