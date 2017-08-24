US Open 2017

It’s a girl! Serena Williams gives birth, wishes pour in from tennis community at US Open

The 36-year-old has vowed to return to competitive tennis in January to defend her Australian Open title, which she won while newly pregnant.

by 
Reuters

Tennis superstar Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl on Friday, US media reported, prompting an outpouring of delight from fellow professionals, celebrities and fans of the sporting icon.

Williams, who will turn 36 later this month, was admitted to the St Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday before going into labor overnight.

There was no immediate confirmation of the birth from Williams’ representatives.

Elder sister Venus Williams described herself as “super excited” after being informed of the reports concerning the baby as she walked on to the court for her third-round match at the US Open in New York.

However she declined to take questions on the subject in her post-match press conference.

“I’m definitely available to answer questions about tennis. That’s all right now,” Venus told reporters.

Earlier, a producer with the Florida-based WPBF television station cited hospital sources as saying Williams’ daughter weighed in at six pounds and 13 ounces (3.09 kilograms). Celebrity magazine US Weekly cited an unnamed source close to the tennis star confirming the birth.

Williams, who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, was swiftly greeted with an avalanche of congratulations from well-wishers.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

US tennis legend Chris Evert meanwhile chimed: “I’m so thrilled for her. And what a role model she’s going to be for her daughter.”

Media reports said 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena – who revealed she was pregnant in April – was induced overnight Thursday.

Other fans meanwhile wasted no time in anointing the tennis star’s daughter as a future champion.

“Hello to the future queen of tennis,” one post on Twitter read. “A future champion is born,” added another.

Those sentiments sparked light-hearted alarm for Spanish star Garbine Muguruza. Told that Williams’ baby is a girl, Muguruza replied: “Well, I hope she doesn’t play tennis.”

‘Outrageous’ goal

Williams has vowed to return to competitive tennis in January to defend her Australian Open title, which she won while newly pregnant.

Williams last month told Vogue in a wide-ranging interview that she had set herself a goal of returning to play in Melbourne at next year’s Open.

“It’s the most outrageous plan,” she said. “I just want to put that out there. That’s, like, three months after I give birth. I’m not walking anything back, but I’m just saying it’s pretty intense.”

Williams’ coach Mouratoglou meanwhile joked Friday that he expected to hold the tennis star to her word.

Williams also revealed in her Vogue interview she had long suspected she would give birth to a girl.

“Two weeks after we found out (about the pregnancy), I played the Australian Open. I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way,” Williams told the magazine.

A separate article in Vanity Fair in June said Williams, who unveiled her pregnant body in a nude cover photo for the magazine, planned to tie the knot with Ohanian later this year after the birth. The couple announced their engagement in December after meeting in 2015 in Rome.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.