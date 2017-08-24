US Open 2017

US Open: Mixed day for India as Paes-Raja advance, Bopanna, Mirza stunned

Both Bopanna and Mirza are still in the competition in mixed and women’s doubles respectively.

by 
USTA/Brad Penner

It was a mixed day for India at the US Open on Friday with losses for three players but one huge, morale-boosting win for the newly- formed all-Indian pair of Leander Paes and Purav Raja.

The duo notched a dominant 6-1, 6-3 win over Serbia’s Janko Tipsarević and Viktor Troicki in the first round of the men’s doubles competition. The match lasted barely an hour as the Indian pair didn’t face a breakpoint throughout the match.

Paes and Raja partnered together only last month after the latter’s regular partnership with Divij Sharan failed to get them a direct entry into the last Major of the year. The duo had played at the Winston-Salem Open last week and lost in the opening round.

They will next face the Russian team of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev.

The veteran Indian – the oldest player at the US Open at 44 – was delighted to be at Flushng Meadows again for his 14th consecutive time and his 20th in the past 21 years.

“I love my sport. I love the late-night workouts. I love waking up in the morning, knowing Purav is by my side and we’re going to help each other out through thick and thin. Whether you win, lose or something in between, it doesn’t matter. You’re together as a team. That camaraderie you share with your partner becomes a brotherhood. That camaraderie you share with each other families becomes a team. The power of the team creates the power on the court. That’s what I love,” Paes was quoted as saying after his first round win.

Disappointing outing for seeded Bopanna, Mirza

Meanwhile, India’s other challengers in the men’s doubles faltered badly. The tenth seeded pair of Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay crashed out in the second round. They lost 7-5, 4-6, 4-6 to unseeded Italian duo of Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli. Divij Sharan, who partnered world No. 66 Andre Begemann, lost 4-6, 4-6 to 11th seeded Spaniards Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez.

In the mixed doubles, Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig, seeded second in the mixed doubles, were stunned in the first round. The Indian-Croatian pair lost to the unseeded but strong duo of Jelena Ostapenko and Fabrice Martin 7-5, 3-6, 6-10 in a thriller. The first set was a 40-minute grind that the second seeds managed to win. But the French Open singles champion and her partner won the second set easily and then trumped in the tie-breaker to cause an early upset.

However, both Bopanna and Mirza are still in the tournament in their other events. Bopanna will play the first of his mixed doubles match with Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski while Mirza has already reached the second round of the women’s doubles with Peng Shuai of China.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.