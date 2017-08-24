World Cup 2018 qualifiers

World Cup Qualifiers: Mexico book Russia berth, US in trouble after home defeat

Mexico join Brazil, Japan and Iran alongside hosts Russia as the teams to have confirmed their places.

by 
ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP

Mexico became the fifth team to guarantee their place at the 2018 World Cup on Friday as the United States crashed to defeat at home to Costa Rica to place their qualification campaign in jeopardy.

A Hirving Lozano header on 53 minutes was enough to give Mexico a 1-0 win over Panama at the Azteca Stadium as the CONCACAF heavyweights reached the finals for a seventh successive occasion.

Mexico join Brazil, Japan and Iran alongside hosts Russia as the teams to have confirmed their places in next year’s finals.

Friday’s win saw Mexico go top of the six-nation final qualifying round in CONCACAF, with 17 points from six games.

The result means they are guaranteed one of the automatic World Cup berths awarded to the top three finishers in the group.

But while Mexico celebrated, arch-rivals the USA were left contemplating a road to Russia that has suddenly become much more uncertain following their 2-0 loss to 2014 World Cup quarter-finalists Costa Rica in Harrison, New Jersey.

The win left Costa Rica second in the standings on 14 points, while the USA continue to hold on to the third automatic qualifying place with eight points from seven games.

The Americans however are level on eight points with Honduras, who host the US next week in what promises to be a tense duel in the Central American nation.

Costa Rica striker Marco Urena was the hero at the Red Bull Arena, where a large contingent of Costa Rica fans in the 25,000-seat stadium made the fixture feel like an away tie for the USA.

Urena scored twice to give Costa Rica their first World Cup away win over the USA since 1985.

San Jose Earthquakes forward Urena exposed slack defending in the US back four in the 30th minute to fire Costa Rica ahead at the Red Bull Arena.

Urena then pounced on another sloppy piece of US defending eight minutes from time to complete a miserable night for the hosts.

The defeat – the first in a competitive fixture since coach Bruce Arena took over last year – leaves the US campaign to reach the 2018 finals in Russia in the balance.

Arena must now somehow turnaround his team’s display for next week’s clash with Honduras.

“We’ll take a day to reflect on this and come up with a plan,” Arena said. “But clearly walking away without any points tonight is very disappointing.

“We’ll move on. This is how you deal in competition sports. You don’t win every game.

‘Not our night’

“Tonight was not our night. We didn’t play well, but we still have three games left in the competition. We’re still in position to qualify for the World Cup.”

Urena grabbed his first on the half hour mark, when a poor clearing kick from goalkeeper Tim Howard was headed back towards the US territory.

The US defence was caught out of position and Urena burst through the middle before angling a low shot across Howard into the far corner to make it 1-0.

As tension mounted in the second half Costa Rica’s Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas twice pulled off superb saves from Christian Pulisic and Jozy Altidore to preserve the visitors lead.

With the US pushing forward Urena then grabbed his second, punishing another blunder to stroke home his finish past Howard.

In the day’s other game, Honduras grabbed a precious win over Trinidad and Tobago, downing the Caribbean side 2-1.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.