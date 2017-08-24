Badminton

Badminton superstars Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei, Taufik Hidayat to enthral fans in Mumbai on November 4

Their visit is part of The Legends’ Vision World Tour with the five biggest stars scheduled to interact with fans, players and play exhibition matches at NSCI.

by 
Badminton stars Taufik Hidayat, Lee Yong Dae, Lee Chong Wei, Lin Dan and Peter Gade will visit Mumbai as part of The Legends' Vision World Tour on November 4 | Facebook/Yonex Legends Vision Denmark

Five of badminton world’s biggest stars including five time world champion Lin Dan of China and former Olympic and world champion Taufik Hidayat would decent in Mumbai on November 4 as part of The Legends’ Vision World Tour envisaged to promote the sport among youngsters.

Conceptualised by equipment manufacturers Yonex in 2015, the Legends’ Vision Tour is an attempt to allow young players, coaches and all the stakeholders related to the sport to interact with these stars on the ways to build a successful career and more importantly promote the game among the masses.

Mumbai would be the first city in India to host the event, which will be held at the National Sports Club of India indoor stadium with the who’s who of Indian badminton from present and past likely to grace the occasion.

The other stars who would grace the occasion include two-time Olympic silver medallist Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia, former world number one Peter Gade of Denmark and the youngest Olympic gold medallist in badminton, Lee Yong Dae of Korea.

Big strides

“India has taken big strides in world badminton in the last few years and the success of Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu and the men’s singles players have only made more and more children take up the sport. It was therefore imminent that India had to be one stop for the Legends’ Vision Tour this year, which is basically a celebration of one of the world’s fastest racquet sport,” said Vikram Dhar, Country Manager Yonex Sunrise.

In the first year, Legends’ Vision covered badminton powerhouses China, Indonesia, Denmark and Malaysia while the stars will visit Japan and France besides India in 2017.

According to the tentative program for the day, the legends would interact with various stakeholders apart from playing a few exhibition games.

Asked whether the event would be open for general public, Dhar said it would be open house but entries for the main event would be by invitation given the capacity of the stadium. “We want to invite every former player and every academy in the country for the event. Then there will be local badminton fans who would want to come and watch the stars in action. But given the capacity constraints we will be issuing passes for the same that should be available on first-cum-first serve basis sometime in late October,” he added.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.