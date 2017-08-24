Women's Cricket

Post T20 retirement, former England captain Charlotte Edwards hints at coaching gig

The 37-year-old represented England for 20 years, amassing 309 appearances and captaining them on 220 occasions.

England's Charlotte Edwards holds up the trophy after the third women's T20 International cricket match between England and South Africa at Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 7, 2014.

England women’s cricketing icon Charlotte Edwards says she would like to move into coaching after announcing her retirement from Twenty20 cricket and ruling out playing overseas.

The 37-year-old – who represented England for 20 years making 309 appearances and captaining them on 220 occasions – took the decision after her Southern Vipers lost to Western Storm by eight wickets in the T20 final.

Edwards, who won three Ashes, as well as experiencing an annus mirabilis in 2009 winning both the World Cup and World Twenty20, told Sky Sports she might still play some county cricket but her focus would switch to bringing on young talent in a coaching capacity.

“I think I would like to play some county cricket but in terms of this competition and playing overseas this is it,” said Edwards, who retired from international cricket in May 2016 having accrued over 10,000 runs.

“My time is done and I want to pursue other things such as coaching and perhaps some media work.

“I am happy and content with what I have achieved in my career, I have loved every minute of it.

“I haven’t got anything final lined up in terms of coaching.

“I have spoken to the ECB about potentially working with their junior age groups and hopefully help a lot of the good talent we have got in England develop.

“I am not envious of the youngsters, I just hope they can grab the incredible opportunities there are now.

“It is a brilliant time to be involved in the women’s game and hopefully the game in this country will continue to grow.”

The Storm blew away the Vipers largely thanks to Kiwi star and player of the match Rachel Priest’s blistering 72 off 36 ball – Edwards final contribution being 20 in her side’s modest 145.

There was some consolation for the Vipers as Priest’s compatriot Suzie Bates was named player of the tournament.

