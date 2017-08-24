‘Soon, we can write A to Z of foreigners sacked’: Twitter disapproves of Roelant Oltmans’ ouster

Yet another day. Yet another sacking. Atleast, that is how the Twitter world viewed Hockey India dumping coach Roelant Oltmans on Saturday with just a year left to prepare for the World Cup at home.

The Oltmans regime started with much promise and India’s fine showing in the first half of 2016 stands testament to that. While the team didn’t have a dream run to speak of in the Rio Olympics, the Oltmans regime, among hockey lovers was a progressive step for the eight-time Olympic gold-medallists.

Hiring foreign managers and losing patience with them over one bad tournament or two was observed as a worrying trend with HI. Here are some of the concerned folk lending their two cents on Oltmans’ exit:

Rach, Charlesworth, Brasa, Nobbs, Walsh, Van Ass & now Oltmans. Soon we can write A to Z of foreigners sacked as Indian hockey coach/TD — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) September 2, 2017

Just over a year left to WC & we lose a coach again. Wasn't a replacement needed first? Stop-gap David is fitness coach primarily. #hockey — Jaspreet Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) September 2, 2017

This is really hilarious !! Roelant Oltmans was doing a fine job in my point of view @TheHockeyIndia won't succeed if this trend continues — Tarun Kumar (@imtarun7) September 2, 2017

@TheHockeyIndia Roelant Oltmans should be given some more time. Because of him, Indian hockey improved a lot. — Sriharsha (@harshavardhan3) September 2, 2017

Oltmans was fine.Whats up with Hockey India.unfortunately administrators killing Indian sports through their whimsical ways — twitnote (@shasshetty) September 2, 2017

1/3 They say poor performance in HWLSFs & European tour is the reason Roelant Oltmans is sacked but you can't blame him for just one tour — Tarun Kumar (@imtarun7) September 2, 2017

Official: Hockey India sacks chief coach Roelant Oltmans on immediate action.



Nonsense. His tenure is best that happened to hockey. — venkat sundararajan (@vnktabi) September 2, 2017

Not a very brave move...Mr.Oltmans was doing good job with new Indian team which had many youngsters and newcomer's https://t.co/Ie0iGblOAh — Niraj Singh (@nirajsingh30) September 2, 2017

Heartbreaking. Oltmans was taking ind in the right direction — Ashish Chandelia (@AshChandler82) September 2, 2017

Ind hockey is consistent 4 last 18 months but now wid Oltmans gone v r back 2 Sqaure one. — Ashish Chandelia (@AshChandler82) September 2, 2017

There were a few whose rationale stemmed from a neutral standpoint:

For those criticizing #Oltmans decision, fact is, if we weren't hosts, wouldn't have qualified for HWL Final @JaspreetSSahni @amanthejourno — Simon C. (@thesimoncsays) September 2, 2017

And...one will always find a tongue-in-cheek take on any problem. Here are some of the witty ones.

Roelant Oltmans sacked. I hope Pahlaj Nihalani doesn't take over. He is free these days — Abhishek 🇮🇳 #408 (@ImAbhishek7_) September 2, 2017