Shikhar Dhawan flies home to attend to his ailing mother, no replacement announced

In-form opener India opener Shikhar Dhawan will not be a part of final One-day International and lone T20 International after he left Sri Lanka to attend to his ailing mother, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Saturday, PTI reported.

“Dhawan’s mother is stable and is recovering well at the moment,” BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary was quoted as saying in a press release.

The selection committee has decided not to name any replacement as only two matches are left. There are already two back-up openers in the side in KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane.

Dhawan has been in excellent from the start of the Champions Trophy, and was also the highest run-getter in the Test series, helping his side to a 3-0 whitewash. The southpaw followed up his feats in the five-day format with a classy 132 in the opening ODI of the ongoing series.

India lead the five-match series 4-0 and will play the final match on Sunday at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The only T20I match will also be played at the same venue on September 6.