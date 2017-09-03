Chess

Viswanathan Anand returns to World Cup after 15 years, eyes 2018 Candidates tournament spot

The two-time champion will lead a seven-member Indian contingent.

by 
Lennart Ootes/ Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz

Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand set to return to FIDE World Cup after 15 years with an aim to seal a berth at the 2018 Candidates tournament, PTI reported.

Anand will lead a seven-member Indian team at the 128-player Knock Out tournament, where the finalists get to play the Candidates tournament.

The Candidates tournament determines the challenger for the World Chess Championship against the incumbent World Champion.

The 47-year-old Indian has won the World Cup twice at China (2000) and Hyderabad (2002) respectively. He never needed to play at the prestigious tournament ever since winning the World Championships in 2007.

Anand will open his campaign against Yeoh Li Tian (rated 2480) in the first round and if he can surpass the young Malaysian, Anand might face American Grand Master Varuzhan Akobian in the second round.

If Anand is at his best, his first major test will be against England No 1 Michael Adams in the third round, followed by Hikaru Nakamura in the next round.

Anand had an impressive outing at the Sinquefield Cup where he finished joint second early last month. However, he finished ninth in the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz Chess tournament.

Indian Grand master Pentala Harikrishna will compete against Yuri Gonzalez Vidal of Cuba in his first round game in the tournament, which will be held from September 2 to 27 at Tbilisi.

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, Baskaran Adhiban, Deep Sengupta, Sethuraman and Karthikeyan Murali will be the other Indians in the fray.

Among others, World Champion and No1 Magnus Carlsen, defending champion Sergey Karjakin, Ruslan Ponomariov, Vladimir Kramnik will also compete in the tournament, making it the strongest World Cup in history.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.