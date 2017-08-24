US Open: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna secure hard-fought wins to progress to round-of-16

India’s Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna progressed to the round-of-16 of the US Open with hard-fought wins in their respective women’s doubles and mixed doubles categories in New York on Saturday.
Mirza and her partner China’s Shuai Peng faced a challenge after going down in the first set against the unseeded Slovakian pair of Jana Čepelová and Magdaléna Rybáriková. But the fourth-seeded pair fought back to win the next two sets and took the game 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3 in two hours and 13 minutes. Mirza and Peng will next meet the Romanian-Spanish pair of Sorana Cirstea and Sara Sorribes Tormo on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals.
Elsewhere, Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski also entered the pre-quarter-finals in the mixed doubles category with a win over the British-Finnish pair of Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen. The French Open winners won the first set and lost the second but triumphed in the tie-breaker at the end to win the game 6-4, 4-6, 13-11. They will next meet the American-Spanish duo of Nicholas Monroe and María José Martínez Sánchez.