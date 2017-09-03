US Open 2017

'We'll see': Federer is 'curious' to see if he'll finally play Nadal at the US Open

The Swiss star, who defeated Feliciano Lopez in the third round, will play Philipp Kohlschreiber in the pre-quarter-finals.

by 
Garrett Ellwood/ USTA

Roger Federer is as curious as tennis fans around the world to see if he will finally play against Rafael Nadal for the first time at the US Open.

But even if not, the two career leaders in men’s Grand Slam titles will have the chance to bond as teammates and possibly even doubles partners later this month at the Laver Cup.

“Good for a change, yes, after all these years,” Federer said. “If I can help him, great. If he can help me, even better.”

Federer rolled into the fourth round of the US Open on Saturday, extending his bid for a 20th career Grand Slam title by downing Spanish 31st seed Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-3, 7-5.

The 36-year-old Swiss third seed, seeking a record sixth title on New York hardcourts, could meet world No 1 Nadal in a Friday semi-final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the one Slam where they have never played.

“For many years Rafa and me, we’ve tried to play against each other here, and it just didn’t work out,” Federer said. “Now this week, I don’t feel necessarily the pressure’s there.

“I’m happy I’m still around. Rafa fought well through again today. I’m happy for him, too. We’ll see if it gets done or not. I’m curious to see myself.”

Federer is having a banner season after some suspected he might never lift another Grand Slam trophy, taking the Wimbledon and Australian Open crowns.

Nadal has done the same at age 31, winning his 15th Slam title by capturing his record 10th French Open crown.

But the long-time rivals will team up on September 22-24 for the Laver Cup in Prague, a new three-day team event pitting Bjorn Borg’s European squad against a World lineup guided by John McEnroe.

Federer and Nadal will work together alongside Austria’s Dominic Thiem, Czech Tomas Berdych, Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Croatia’s Marin Cilic.

“Rafa, he has been such a wonderful champion and a good friend of mine on the tour, one of my big rivals for life, that it’s just nice to be able to spend some time with him and support him,” Federer said.

Federer, who would be the oldest US Open champion in the Open Era (since 1968), was also excited about the chance to spend time with 61-year-old Swedish legend Borg, an 11-time Grand Slam champion who captain’s the European side.

“For me to spend time with Bjorn, it’s quite rare,” Federer said. “He doesn’t spend so much time on the tour. When he shows up, it’s short. I feel every minute you get with him is a privilege.

“Here we are, he’s going to be stuck with us. So it’s going, I think, to be very special for all of us, particularly me. I mean, I have incredible respect for him.”

Federer said if he could turn back the clock and face one all-time icon from another era, it would be Borg in his prime, when he was winning six French Open and five Wimbledon crowns from 1974 to 1981.

“If I could play one player ever going back, I feel like it would be Bjorn,” Federer said. “I feel he’s that incredibly good, for what he did for the game. If I look how he played, what he brought to it, it’s crazy.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.