Six and Out: Rahkeem Cornwall retires hurt after scoring 78 in the Caribbean Premier League

In a rare occurrence, an international cricketer retired himself out after he found it tough to run between the wickets during a Caribbean Premier League match between Barbados Tridents and the St Lucia Stars. West Indies cricketer Rahkeem Cornwall was in sublime form for St Lucia Stars as he tore into the Barbados bowling attack who set them a target of 196 runs in their allotted 20 overs.
Cornwall, who weighs 143kgs and is 6-foot 5-inches tall, smashed 78 in just 44 balls including six towering sixes and seven boundaries. The Stars would fancy their chances of a win given the way Cornwall was hitting the ball. However, in the first ball of the 18th over, a Kieron Pollard delivery struck him in the midsection.
That was enough for Cornwall to call it quits as he retired himself out because he found it difficult to run between the wickets. He decided that he could no longer continue after such a brilliant knock. However, his exit did not impress Pollard who gave him quite a send-off. From there on, things began to deteriorate for the Stars, who lost the match by 29 runs.