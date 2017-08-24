indian cricket

IPL media rights auction on Monday, BCCI expecting windfall of over Rs 20,000 crore

Star India, Sony, Amazon and Reliance are among the companies vying to win the broadcast and digital rights.

by 
Ron Gaunt / IPL/ Sportzpics

Top companies from across the global are all set to vie for various rights when the Indian Premier League media rights auction gets underway in Mumbai on Monday even as IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla recused himself from the event, reported PTI on Sunday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is expecting a windfall from the IPL media rights auction with estimated earnings of over Rs 20,000 crore through the traditional bidding process.

The rights have been segregated in two categories: broadcast and digital (internet and mobile) rights.

The rights on offer are Indian subcontinental television rights, which is the most coveted along with digital rights of the Indian subcontinent.

Media rights from the rest of the world including key international markets like the Middle East, Africa, Europe, USA, Australia and New Zealand are also on offer.

All the rights will be for a period of five years from 2018 to 2022.

The BCCI Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri has said that the revenue generation from the upcoming IPL media rights auction could be “historic”, considering the huge interest shown by various stakeholders.

It is learnt that telecommunications major Airtel and web service provider Yahoo have also bought the bid document.

Along with them, two new companies, BAMTech and DAZN/Perform Group, have also bought documents. Both BAMTech and DAZN/Perform Group operate in the digital space.

In 2009, Sony Pictures Network won the IPL media rights for a period of 10 years with a bid of Rs 8200 crore. The global digital rights of IPL for a period of three years was awarded to Novi Digital in 2015 for Rs 302.2 crore.

With the rise of OTT platforms, will digital rights for IPL become more lucrative than broadcast?
With the rise of OTT platforms, will digital rights for IPL become more lucrative than broadcast?

The 18 eligible companies, who bought bid documents last year before the process was stalled are: Star India, Amazon Seller Services, Followon Interactive Media, Taj TV India, Sony Pictures Networks, Times Internet, Supersport International, Reliance Jio Digital, Gulf DTH FZ LLC, GroupM Media, beIN, Econet Media, SKY UK, ESPN Digital Media, BTG Legal Services, BT PLC, Twitter, Facebook Inc.

In 2008, six companies had bought the bid document for the first rights cycle with World Sports Group bagging the television rights for the Indian market for a 10-year cycle (2008-2017) for $918 million. A year later, Sony bought those rights for $1.63 billion.


