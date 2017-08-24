Sri Lanka v India, 5th ODI Live: Mathews, Thirimanne take SL past 100

Series won and dusted, replacements doing well...India’s captain Virat Kohli could be forgiven for thinking that he just needs to turn up to complete a second successive 5-0 sweep of Sri Lanka in an One-Day International series, when the two teams take on each other in the final ODI of the series in Colombo on Thursday.

India have won the series 4-0 and despite a few stutters, have looked, by far, the better team ahead of a bedraggled Sri Lanka who have been hit by injuries and poor form and have had to recycle captains. They have already foregone the opportunity to qualify directly for the 2019 World Cup and are now left with only pride at stake.

Live updates:

Kuldeep Yadav & Yuzvendra Chahal - first time India play two specialist wrist spinners in their ODI history of 922 matches.#SLvIND — Deepu Narayana (@deeputalks) September 3, 2017 WHAT A STAT THIS IS.

3 wickets in the first 10, 0 wickets in the next 10: Mathews and Thirimanne have steadied the ship in Colombo for Sri Lanka. 22 runs in this 5-over spell but thanks to Tharanga, the overall run-rate is still respectable. A couple of close call for Mathews though, one edge off Bumrah goes between ‘keeper and wide slip and another edge off Kuldeep falls just short of Rahane at slip. Kuldeep and Kedar Jadhav bowling in tandem now.

Lo and behold, no wickets in 5 overs! And once again Angelo Mathews finds himself rebuilding an innings. He has Thirimanne for company. Bumrah has bowled some beauties so far today, getting some late swing but Mathews is up to the task. Thirimanne is circumspect at the other end. Kuldeep Yadav from the other end bowling tight too. After 15 overs, Sri Lanka 88/3.

Bowling figures for @Jaspritbumrah93, 4-0-24-1. Rarely have numbers conveyed as little about performance. He has bowled beautifully — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 3, 2017

OUT! Sri Lankan captain’s bright innings will just be a cameo. 48 runs of 63 that his team have managed, filled with 9 boundaries but alas, falls to a peach from Bumrah. An angled delivery from over the stumps, catches the outside edge as he closes the face of his bat and it’s caught safely by Dhoni. Wicket off his 2nd ball for India’s best bowler in the series. After 10 overs, SL 64/3.

Jasprit Bumrah's 14* wickets in #SLvIND series are the most by an Indian pacer in a bilateral ODI series since J Srinath's 18 (in NZ, 2003). — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 3, 2017

Contrasting start for India's bowlers.



Bhuvi: 5 overs, 2 for 16

Shardul: 4 overs, 0 for 38#SLvIND Live:https://t.co/LNyS8BMRVI — The Field (@thefield_in) September 3, 2017

OUT! Bhuvneshwar waited so long for his first wicket this series, and now two come along in quick succession. Munaweera tries to slog a slower one, mistimes it, looked it might just clear Kohli at mid-off but he times his jump perfectly after pedalling backwards to take a fine catch. After 7 overs, Sri Lanka 40/2.

After 5 overs, Sri Lanka 28 for 1: Tharanga has looked in good touch here so far, middling most of what he has hit but often finding the fielder. A couple of wonderful drives did race to the boundary. Shardul Thakur continues to generate good pace, Bhuvi doing his thing from the other end.

Sigh. And Sri Lanka lose a wicket early: He’s huffed and puffed without any reward with the ball this series but Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally has a wicket in this series in his fourth match. It’s a wonderfully disguised knuckle ball completely deceives Dickwella who chips it straight back for an easy return catch. Not much of a celebration from Bhuvi. After 3 overs, Sri Lanka 14/1.

03:00 pm: Match is underway after a 30-minute delay. Tharanga and Dickwella out to bat for Sri Lanka, Bhuvneshwar with the ball. Play!

2:50 pm: Teams, in full.

IND XI: A Rahane, RG Sharma, V Kohli, M Pandey, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, B Kumar, S Thakur, K Yadav, J Bumrah, Y Chahal — BCCI (@BCCI) September 3, 2017

SL XI: Dickwella(w), Tharanga(c), Munaweera, Thirimanne, Mathews, Siriwardana, Hasaranga, Dananjaya, Pushpakumara, Vishwa , Malinga #SLvIND — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) September 3, 2017

2:40 pm: The toss has happened finally. Upul Tharanga is back for Sri Lanka and he wins the toss! STOP THE PRESS, it has happened finally. He opts to bat first. Kohli says he would have liked to bat first too, but hey. And then some usual comments about not being complacent and so on.

Four changes for India.

KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan is out of the team now. Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuzvendra Chahal back in the eleven.

2:15 pm: As we wait for news about toss and so on, so forth – here’s a news that concerns all sports fans. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is the new sports minister.

Olympic silver medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore replaces Vijay Goel as India’s sports ministerhttps://t.co/6QBYGUmdeU pic.twitter.com/hDYWjIhR9D — The Field (@thefield_in) September 3, 2017

Delighted to see @Ra_THORe is the new sports minister . All the very very best ! — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 3, 2017

2:00 pm: Welcome to the fifth ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo but it’s a bit of a cold welcome. The covers are slowly coming off, it’s drizzling and cloudy and there’s a forecast of rain. We’ll keep you updated.