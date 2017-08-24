Sri Lanka v India, 5th ODI Live: Tharanga on the attack after Bhuvneshwar’s double strike

Series won and dusted, replacements doing well...India’s captain Virat Kohli could be forgiven for thinking that he just needs to turn up to complete a second successive 5-0 sweep of Sri Lanka in an One-Day International series, when the two teams take on each other in the final ODI of the series in Colombo on Thursday.

India have won the series 4-0 and despite a few stutters, have looked, by far, the better team ahead of a bedraggled Sri Lanka who have been hit by injuries and poor form and have had to recycle captains. They have already foregone the opportunity to qualify directly for the 2019 World Cup and are now left with only pride at stake.

Live updates:

OUT! Bhuvneshwar waited so long for his first wicket this series, and now two come along in quick succession. Munaweera tries to slog a slower one, mistimes it, looked it might just clear Kohli at mid-off but he times his jump perfectly after pedalling backwards to take a fine catch. After 7 overs, Sri Lanka 40/2.

After 5 overs, Sri Lanka 28 for 1: Tharanga has looked in good touch here so far, middling most of what he has hit but often finding the fielder. A couple of wonderful drives did race to the boundary. Shardul Thakur continues to generate good pace, Bhuvi doing his thing from the other end.

Sigh. And Sri Lanka lose a wicket early: He’s huffed and puffed without any reward with the ball this series but Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally has a wicket in this series in his fourth match. It’s a wonderfully disguised knuckle ball completely deceives Dickwella who chips it straight back for an easy return catch. Not much of a celebration from Bhuvi. After 3 overs, Sri Lanka 14/1.

03:00 pm: Match is underway after a 30-minute delay. Tharanga and Dickwella out to bat for Sri Lanka, Bhuvneshwar with the ball. Play!

2:50 pm: Teams, in full.

IND XI: A Rahane, RG Sharma, V Kohli, M Pandey, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, B Kumar, S Thakur, K Yadav, J Bumrah, Y Chahal — BCCI (@BCCI) September 3, 2017

SL XI: Dickwella(w), Tharanga(c), Munaweera, Thirimanne, Mathews, Siriwardana, Hasaranga, Dananjaya, Pushpakumara, Vishwa , Malinga #SLvIND — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) September 3, 2017

2:40 pm: The toss has happened finally. Upul Tharanga is back for Sri Lanka and he wins the toss! STOP THE PRESS, it has happened finally. He opts to bat first. Kohli says he would have liked to bat first too, but hey. And then some usual comments about not being complacent and so on.

Four changes for India.

KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan is out of the team now. Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuzvendra Chahal back in the eleven.

2:15 pm: As we wait for news about toss and so on, so forth – here’s a news that concerns all sports fans. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is the new sports minister.

Olympic silver medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore replaces Vijay Goel as India’s sports ministerhttps://t.co/6QBYGUmdeU pic.twitter.com/hDYWjIhR9D — The Field (@thefield_in) September 3, 2017

Delighted to see @Ra_THORe is the new sports minister . All the very very best ! — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 3, 2017

2:00 pm: Welcome to the fifth ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo but it’s a bit of a cold welcome. The covers are slowly coming off, it’s drizzling and cloudy and there’s a forecast of rain. We’ll keep you updated.