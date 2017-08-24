India’s Deepika Kumari bows out in quarter-final of Archery World Cup Finals

India’s Deepika Kumari bowed out in the quarter-final of the Archery World Cup Finals going down 0-6 to Tan Ya-Ting of Chinese Taipei on Sunday.

Seeded sixth for the tournament, the world No 12 failed to offer much of a challenge to the higher ranked Ya-Ting.

The Indian shot a sum of 27 in the first set, but could not match up to her opponent, who finished with 29. Ya-Ting stretched the deficit further in the second set as finished with a sum of 30 to Deepika’s 25.

Deepika put on an improved performance in the third, but lost out 28-27 to concede the game.

The Indian archery star had qualified for the tournament after a strong and consistent season that saw her achieve the second-highest average matchplay arrow among the eight recurve women that had qualified for the Finals.

Kumari has finished second at the World Cup Finals four times. This was her sixth appearance at the event.