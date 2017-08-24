India’s Ananya Dabke sails into second round of Indian Junior Open Squash

India’s Ananya Dabke, the top seed in the girls’ under-15 event, cruised past compatriot Netra Krishna 11-5, 11-2, 11-1 to reach the second round of the Indian Junior Open Squash.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s No 1 seed Chan Chi Ho and No 2 seed Ho Ka Hei both comfortably won their respective Boys’ U-19 second round encounters.

Chan Chi Ho tamed India’s Miheer Prakash 11-1, 11-1, 11-3, while Ho Ka Hei had quite a fight on hand from Vaibhav Chauhan of India, but managed to come through winning 11-6, 11-8, 11-7 to advance to the third round on Sunday.

Another Hong Kong player Lam Yat Ting also moved into the 3rd round with a straight game 11-4, 11-8, 11-8 win over Shaan Dalal of India.

Three Malaysian players also got past the girls’ under-15 first round ties with relative ease, all at the expense of Indian girls. Yasshmita Jadishkumar tamed Antara Pande 11-1, 11-3, 11-2; Aira Azman outclassed Aanchal Rathor 11-1, 11-0, 11-3 and Yu Ng Chen subdued Veda Pendyala 11-3, 11-2, 11-4.

Also advancing to the second round was Sri Lanka’s Tharushi Kavindya Maganaarachchi who comfortably defeated India’s Shivani Chaudhary 11-4, 11-1, 11-0.

Results:

Boys’ Under-17 (2nd round): 1-Saksham Choudhary (India) beat Atharva Belsare (India) 11-0 11-4 11-3; Chung Yat Long (Hong Kong) beat Mridul Rawat (India) 11-8 11-2 11-4; Arman Jindal (USA) bt Arjun Singh (India) 11-3 11-6 11-4; Yash Fadte (India) bt Varun Billa (India) 11-3 11-1 11-1; Gautam Nagpal (India) bt Pranav Srinivas (India) 11-2 11-1 11-1.

Boys’ Under-19 (2nd round): 1-Chan Chi Ho (Hong Kong) bt Miheer Prakash (India) 11-1, 11-1, 11-3; 3/ 4-Vikas Mehra (India) bt Kunal Singh (India) 11-4 11-5 11-2; Anav Aggarwal (India) bt Ritik Shah 12-10 11-4 11-2; Aryan Parekh (India) Pran Praveen (India) 11-2 11-1 11-2; 3/ 4-Rahul Baitha (India) bt Akash Ashokumar (India) 11-4 11-7 11-3; Shivam Bansal (India) Sumanth Vishwakarma (India) 11-4 11-6 11-5; Lam Yat Ting (Hong Kong) bt Shaan Dalal (India) 11-4 11-8 11-8; Ansh Shetty (India) Gaurav Kumar (India) 11-9 11-7 11-3; 2-Ho Ka Hei (Hong Kong) bt Vaibhav Chauhan (India) 11-6 11-8 11-7.

Girls’ Under-15 (1st round): 1-Ananya Dabke (India) bt Netra Krishna (India) 11-5 11-2 11-1; Tanishka Jain (India) bt Ishpreet Kaur Mundra (India) 11-2 11-1 11-1; Anis Sofea Mohd Arif (Malaysia) bt Barkha Seth (India) 11-4 11-1 11-1; Sujithra Ap Kunasekaran (Malaysia) bt Sakshi Karnani (India) 11-7 11-4 11-3; Sunita Patel (India) bt Malavika Ajith (India) Retired; Anjali Semwal (India) bt Miraya Gupta (India) 11-9 11-8 11-6; 3/ 4-Aryaa Ogale (India) bt Anushka Rawat (India) 11-4 11-5 11-6; 3/ 4-Aishwarya Khubchandani (India) bt Trina Iris (India) 11-2 11-2 11-4; Yasshmita Jadishkumar (Malaysia) bt Antara Pande (India) 11-1 11-3 11-2; Aira Azman (Malaysia) bt Aanchal Rathor (India) 11-1 11-0 11-3; Avani Nagar (India) bt Gigi Pandole (USA) 11-3 11-3 11-2; Abhisheka Shannon (India) bt Sarah Vethekar (India) 11-4 12-10 14-16 14-12; Yu Ng Chen (Malaysia) bt Veda Pendyala (India) 11-3 11-2 11-4; Tharushi Kavindya Maganaarachchi (Sri Lanka) bt Shivani Chaudhary (India) 11-4 11-1 11-0.