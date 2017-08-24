indian sport

Will provide best of opportunities to sportspersons, says new sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore

The 47-year-old Athens Olympics silver medallist was made the sports minister in place of Vijay Goel in a major reshuffle.

by 
PRAKASH SINGH/AFP

The newly-appointed sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday said “best of the opportunities” will be provided to all sportspersons in their endeavour to make India a strong sporting nation.

The 47-year-old Athens Olympics silver medallist was made the sports minister in place of Vijay Goel in a major reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rathore said the focus will be on winning medals at all levels.

“Win medals at all levels – village level or at the Olympic level. Sports is a state subject so we will work together with the state departments to provide, like I said, best of the opportunities for the sportspersons,” Rathore told reporters.

The former world championship silver medallist added, “The most important thing is that the sportsman only has one challenge and that is to overcome adversaries, and enhance the level of their sports.

“Also the youth, not just in sports, but also in their personality development because that’s the essence of the youth ministry.”

After taking premature retirement from the Indian Army, Rathore joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2013 and was sworn in as minister of state for information & broadcasting when the Modi government came to power in May, 2014.

When asked about the new education policy, he said, “The point is that education just doesn’t happen in schools and colleges. The education for life happens in sports grounds and that’s where we come in.

“The sports ministry and the states will provide the right opportunities for our youth, the future of this country, to make themselves physically and mentally more stronger,” said Rathore.

Government alone can’t promote sports culture: Goel

Meanwhile, outgoing sports minister Vijay Goel, who took office in July 2016, listed his achievements but said a lot needs to be done.

“We want a sports culture to develop in this country. But the government alone can’t do it. The parents at homes and teachers at schools need to encourage children to play games. The Prime Minister is a sports lover and I would request him to do more for sports,” he said.

Goel said the ministry under his charge had made some strides forward in making sports administration effective in the country.

“See, we involved every stakeholder. We made considerable progress in preparing the (pending) Code (Sports). It’s with the High Court now and we should soon see its implementation.

“We formed an Olympic Task Force which had some of the best sportspersons. Its recommendations are great and should help take the sport forward. The National Talent Search Portal is also a good initiative by the ministry,” he said.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my term. It is the PM’s prerogative if he wants me to move somewhere else,” Goel said when specifically asked if he was happy or surprised by the change of portfolio.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.