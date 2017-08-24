Golf

Aditi Ashok at tied-32 after third round of the Cambia Portland Classic

The Indian golfer, who was tied-10th at six-under for 36 holes after cards of 68-70, ended with 72 and at five-under.

Aditi Ashok was cruising along well before she slipped at the end of the third round to be at tied 32 at the Cambia Portland Classic, PTI reported.

The Indian is now way behind leader Stacy Lewis, who has been in excellent form and focused a great deal.

Even before the event began, Lewis announced that she would donate her entire cheque this week to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston, where her husband is the women’s golf coach at the University of Houston.

Lewis, starting from 11, fired a 6-under-par 65 on Saturday to get to 17-under.

Aditi started the day with a bogey, but made up with birdies on Par-5s fifth and seventh and gobbled up another Par-5 10th to get to two-under. But gave a shot each on 13th, 16th and 17th.

Lewis is looking for her first win on the LPGA Tour since 2014. Lewis was 5-under par through her first nine holes and made her lone bogey of the day on the par-3 16th. She bounced back immediately, however, with a birdie on the very next hole.

Lewis goes into the final three shots ahead of Moriya Jutanugarn, who fired a 6-under-par 66 in the third round. A shot further back at 13-under through three rounds is In Gee Chun, who shot a 3-under-par 69 on Saturday.

Chun has four runner-up finishes in 2017 but hasn’t yet cracked the winner’s circle.

Brittany Altomore sits at 11-under par through three rounds and is alone fourth.

Gaby Lopez shot the round of the day – an 8-under-par 64, Nicole Broch Larsen, and Chella Choi round out the top-5 at 10-under par.

