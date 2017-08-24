India’s Kynan Chenai finishes a creditable sixth in final of Shotgun World Championship

India youngster Kynan Chenai finished a creditable sixth in the final of the Men’s Trap shooting competition at the ISSF World Championship Shotgun, being held in Moscow.

He shot 17 hits out of the first 25 to be eliminated in sixth place. Italy’s Danielle Resca won Gold shooting 43 in the final. Rio Olympic Silver medalist Edward Ling of Great Britain also nothched up a World Championship Silver shooting 40 while Jiri Liptak of the Czech Republic won Bronze with a finals score of 33.

Kynan was placed third over two days of qualifying and with two more rounds remaining at the start of Sunday to determine the six finalists out of 147 shooters, he shot rounds of 24 and 23 to end on 121 out 125.

He was tied with six other shooters who had to fight for four final qualifying spots. Kynan and Yannick Peters of Belgium both missed their fourth target while two shooters had already been eliminated after missing their third shots. Kynan and Yannick then went onto another duel for the final qualifying spot where Kynan prevailed 12 to 11.

Hyderabad’s Kynan, who participated in his first Olympics in Rio last year after winning a quota place, had earlier in August won his first international medal at the senior level when he won Bronze at the Asian Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Teammate Zoravar Singh Sandhu shot rounds of 24 and 22 for a total of 118 to finish 26th. Birendeep Sodhi also shot his best in a world competition this year, finishing in 61st place with a total of 114 after rounds of 22 and 23.

Their combined effort meant that India finished a creditable seventh overall out of 39 teams, just four points off a medal in the Men’s Trap Team event.

In the Junior Men’s Trap, Akash Saharan and Lakshay Sheoran started the day on a promising 8th and 10th position respectively. However, rounds of 22 and 21 by Lakshay saw him finish 15th in the final standings while rounds of 21 each by Akash saw him finish in 18th spot. Manavaditya Singh Rathore shot rounds of 20 and 23 to finish 25th overall out of 49 shooters.

The trio of Akash, Lakshay and Manavaditya also finished sixth in the Team competition with a combined effort of 335. Australia won Gold with 351, Italy Silver with 345 and the USA third with 343.