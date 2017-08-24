India in Sri Lanka 2017

‘It’s been a complete series for us’: Virat Kohli reflects on India’s ODI clean sweep

The India captain praised the work of his younger teammates as well as his team’s fielding efforts.

PTI

India captain Virat Kohli’s earlier thoughts of a “more challenging” contest in One-day Internationals did not materialise as Sri Lanka hardly gave a fight to the visitors. The 28-year-old expressed happiness at winning the series 5-0 following his team’s whitewash in the Test series too, reported PTI.

Kohli termed the ODI contest a complete series despite India walloping the Lankans in all the matches. “It’s quite amazing to have won the series 5-0. We always thought the shorter format is going to be much more challenging. The youngsters and the spunk on the field has worked for us. All round, it’s been a complete series for us,” said Kohli after the match.

“We’ve been playing some good cricket. We did not win three games on the trot in the shorter format before this, and now we have six in a row including the West Indies series,” he added.

Kohli thought that that his side will have a spring in their step when they take on Australia in a five-match ODI series starting later this month. “It will be a challenging series against Australia. We have been playing some good and consistent cricket for some time. So, this series win in Sri Lanka should boost the confidence the boys,” the India captain said.

‘We were not up to the standard’ says Tharanga

Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga admitted to the gulf in class, “It is a very difficult time for us. We were not up to the standard. We have to improve all three departments, especially our batting. We couldn’t get those big scores in all five games. We lost a few main players, but still I feel we didn’t play to our standard.

“It was a good toss to win. We lost a few early wickets. Thirimanne and Mathews had a good partnership. At one stage we were looking for 260-270. Unfortunately we collapsed again.”

Man-of-the-series Jasprit Bumrah said, “It’s my first visit to Sri Lanka and I’m glad I did well. I was focussing on my preparation, I had time to rest before this series and it makes you hungry.”

It’s always a dream to play Test cricket, but I’ll wait for my chance,” he said, when asked about the prospects of making the transition to five-day cricket. Asked about getting tips from Lankan fast bowling great Lasith Malinga, he said, “It’s been a long journey with Malinga and I’ve learnt a lot. I just want to learn and become a better bowler.”

