Chess

Chess World Cup: Viswanathan Anand starts on winning note, Cuba’s Gonzales stuns P Harikrishna

The Guntur-based Grand Master was a pale shadow of himself as he was grinded down by the Cuban opponent.

by 
Lennart Ootes/ Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand started off with a clinical victory over Li Tian Yeoh of Malaysia in the first round of the first game of World Chess Cup at Tbilisi on Sunday, PTI reported.

The second highest rated Indian, P Harikrishna, however, suffered a defeat at the hands of Yuri Vidal Gonzales of Cuba. Anand was superior in all departments of the game. The Alapin opening by the Malaysian did not bother the Indian ace much as he gained easy equality early in the opening.

However, as the game progressed, Anand got a slight advantage and the real technicality surfaced after his opponent decided to part with his queen for two pieces.

Once on top, Anand was in his true self and destructed all possible counter-play. The Queen proved superior to the two pieces and the Indian can look up to the second round with power backing him.

Harikrishna, on the other hand, was a pale shadow of himself as he was grinded down by the Cuban opponent. The opening was fine for the Indian as he played black. It was a Petroff defense game wherein Harikrishna equalised early but then had to pay the price.

Gonzales got on top with his fine play in the middle game that reached some dangerous equations for the Indian as the queen side opened. The end result was a checkmate on Harikrishna’s king.

Harikrishna now needs to win the return match and then win the tie-breaker as well to remain in this 128-player knockout event.

The other Indians in the fray also had a field day. Grandmaster Vidit Gujarathi, who recently became the fourth Indian to break in to the 2700 rating club, was tested with his white pieces and got a draw against Neuris Ramirez Delgado of Paraguay.

Grandmaster B Adhiban played out a draw with Vietnam’s Nguyen Ngoc Troung Son while Deep Sengupta did well to hold higher ranked Wang Hao of China.

SP Sethuraman also did fine as a start as he held former FIDE world champion Ruslan Ponomariov to a draw while Murali Karthikeyan went down to the experienced Francisco Vallejo Pons of Spain.

The World Cup is a 128-player knockout event with two games under normal time control in each round and if the scores are tied, games of shorter duration are played in each round to determine the winner.

This is Anand’s last chance to be a part of next World Championship cycle and he has to qualify to the final to be in contention for the next Candidate’s Tournament. The road is tough from round three onward when he is likely to meet England’s Michale Adams.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.