Dhoni’s 100th, Bumrah’s 15 wickets and Kohli’s 30th: All the key stats from the SL v India 5th ODI

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni knocked off a single to take India to 239/4 and give his team a 5-0 series win, there was a sense of relief. A one-sided series was finally over as India won by six wickets. And if the margin isn’t enough to convince you about how comprehensive a win this was for the away team, take a look at some key stats in the series: all dominated by Indian players.

Indian domination

At the fag end of the Lankan innings, Dhoni whipped off the bails and stumped Akila Dananjaya out off a Yuzvendra Chahal delivery and entered uncharted territory. The fastest gloves in the world had just gotten to the magic three-figure mark.

Most stumpings against a team in ODIs:



22 - MS DHONI* v Sri Lanka

22 - Romesh Kaluwitharana v Pakistan #SLvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 3, 2017

MS Dhoni - stumpings in intl cricket

100 in ODIs

38 in Tests

23 in T20Is

--

Most stumpings int cricket

161 MSD

139 Sanga

101 Kalu#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 3, 2017

But India’s incredibly dominant performance meant there was more than one hero. One of them was Jasprit Bumrah who with his 2/45 in the fifth ODI, finished with an astonishing 15 wickets in the five-match series and, in the process, wrote himself into the history books.

Jasprit Bumrah with 15 wickets in the series so far - the most by a bowler in a bi-lateral ODI series in Sri Lanka.#SLvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 3, 2017

Jasprit Bumrah's 15 wickets in the series so far is also the most by a pace bowler in a five match bilateral ODI series. — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 3, 2017

Indian typical pacers to win Man of the Series award in an away ODI series:



Bhuvneshwar Kumar

JASPRIT BUMRAH* #SLvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 3, 2017

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also took 5/42 in the Sri Lankan innings which meant another distinction was achieved:

This is the first ever bilateral ODI series in which 2 India fast bowlers picked five-wicket hauls. #SLvIND — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 3, 2017

A chase of 239 was never going to be enough. Especially when you have someone of the calibre of Virat Kohli leading it. And despite the early loss of wickets, the Indian captain effortlessly hit yet another century in the series to put a 5-0 stamp on the series. It was his 30th century in ODIs, his second in a row while making him the fastest batsman to reach that landmark, putting him in some distinguished territory.

Inns taken to score 30 ODI 100s:



186 Kohli

267 Tendulkar

349 Ponting#SLvIND — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 3, 2017

Most ODI 100s...

49 Sachin Tendulkar

30 Ricky Ponting/Virat Kohli

--

After 186 inns, ODI 100s...

30 Kohli

16 Tendulkar

15 Ponting#SLvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 3, 2017

Indian captains with consecutive centuries in ODIs:



VIRAT KOHLI (Twice)*

Sourav Ganguly

Gautam Gambhir #SLvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 3, 2017

In fact, the Indian captain is well on his way to catching up with the great Sachin Tendulkar...and that would really be something!

ODIs @ 28y-302d

SRT 278 inns, 11069 runs, ave 43.92, S/r 86.50, 100/50 31/55

Kohli 186 inns, 8537 runs, ave 55.75, S/r 91.72, 100/50 30/44 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 4, 2017

Sri Lanka ended up on the wrong side of a 5-0 whitewash which even if expected, was quite unprecedented. It was only India’s second 5-0 whitewash in an away series but their second successive over Sri Lanka.

Indian affecting a whitewash in an away ODI series of five matches:



2013 in Zimbabwe

2017 in Sri Lanka*#SLvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 3, 2017

Sixth 5-0 clean sweep for India & three if them have come under Virat Kohli!#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/VhMHV35txn — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 3, 2017