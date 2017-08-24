Dhoni’s 100th, Bumrah’s 15 wickets and Kohli’s 30th: All the key stats from the SL v India 5th ODI

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni knocked off a single to take India to 239/4 and give his team a 5-0 series win, there was a sense of relief. A one-sided series was finally over as India won by six wickets. And if the margin isn’t enough to convince you about how comprehensive a win this was for the away team, take a look at some key stats in the series: all dominated by Indian players.
Indian domination
At the fag end of the Lankan innings, Dhoni whipped off the bails and stumped Akila Dananjaya out off a Yuzvendra Chahal delivery and entered uncharted territory. The fastest gloves in the world had just gotten to the magic three-figure mark.
But India’s incredibly dominant performance meant there was more than one hero. One of them was Jasprit Bumrah who with his 2/45 in the fifth ODI, finished with an astonishing 15 wickets in the five-match series and, in the process, wrote himself into the history books.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar also took 5/42 in the Sri Lankan innings which meant another distinction was achieved:
A chase of 239 was never going to be enough. Especially when you have someone of the calibre of Virat Kohli leading it. And despite the early loss of wickets, the Indian captain effortlessly hit yet another century in the series to put a 5-0 stamp on the series. It was his 30th century in ODIs, his second in a row while making him the fastest batsman to reach that landmark, putting him in some distinguished territory.
In fact, the Indian captain is well on his way to catching up with the great Sachin Tendulkar...and that would really be something!
Sri Lanka ended up on the wrong side of a 5-0 whitewash which even if expected, was quite unprecedented. It was only India’s second 5-0 whitewash in an away series but their second successive over Sri Lanka.