Star India bags IPL media rights for a whopping Rs 16,347.50 crore

Star India have successfully acquired the global media rights including television and digital for the next five seasons (2018-2022) of the Indian Premier League for a whopping Rs 16,347.50 crore.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India was expecting a windfall of over Rs 20,000 crore through the traditional bidding process.

The rights had been divided into various categories. For the Indian market, there were separate bids for television and digital rights. However, there is no such segregation for the markets of the USA, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. The rights will be awarded to the highest bidder in each category. All the rights will be for a period of five years from 2018 to 2022.

As many as 24 companies had reportedly bought picked up the bid documents. These included Star India, Sony Pictures Networks India, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Yahoo, Reliance Jio, Discovery Sport, Sky, British Telecom and ESPN Digital Media. Only Star and Sony’s bids were found to be eligible for broadcast after initial evaluation.

In 2008, only six companies had bought the bid document for the first cycle, which consisted of only television rights. World Sports Group had won the rights for the Indian market for 10 years for $918 million. In 2009, Sony Pictures Network bought the rights for a period of 10 years with a bid of $1.63 billion, or Rs 8,200 crore. The global digital rights of IPL for a period of three years was awarded to Star India in 2015 for Rs 302.2 crore.