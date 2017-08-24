business of sport

Star India bags IPL media rights for a whopping Rs 16,347.50 crore

The deal is for the next five editions, running till 2022.

by 
Vivo IPL 2017 The Final - RPS v MI | Shaun Roy - Sportzpics - IPL

Star India have successfully acquired the global media rights including television and digital for the next five seasons (2018-2022) of the Indian Premier League for a whopping Rs 16,347.50 crore.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India was expecting a windfall of over Rs 20,000 crore through the traditional bidding process.

The rights had been divided into various categories. For the Indian market, there were separate bids for television and digital rights. However, there is no such segregation for the markets of the USA, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. The rights will be awarded to the highest bidder in each category. All the rights will be for a period of five years from 2018 to 2022.

As many as 24 companies had reportedly bought picked up the bid documents. These included Star India, Sony Pictures Networks India, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Yahoo, Reliance Jio, Discovery Sport, Sky, British Telecom and ESPN Digital Media. Only Star and Sony’s bids were found to be eligible for broadcast after initial evaluation.

In 2008, only six companies had bought the bid document for the first cycle, which consisted of only television rights. World Sports Group had won the rights for the Indian market for 10 years for $918 million. In 2009, Sony Pictures Network bought the rights for a period of 10 years with a bid of $1.63 billion, or Rs 8,200 crore. The global digital rights of IPL for a period of three years was awarded to Star India in 2015 for Rs 302.2 crore.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.