Indian hockey

With Oltmans’s sacking and the World Cup just a year away, is Indian hockey in a spot of bother?

Despite some important tournaments coming up, the team will have to quickly get used to the working style of a new coach.

by 
Hockey India

The road ahead for the Indian men’s hockey team is a dicey one. While former head coach Roelant Oltmans recently received his marching orders from Hockey India, critics have questioned the decision. India will be playing in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar next year and the timing is not the best. Currently, the teams high performance director David John has been made the interim coach.

The sacking of Oltmans comes at a time when India hockey has a series of important tournaments to play. The Asia Cup is set to take place in Dhaka in October, followed by the Hockey World League Final in Bhubaneswar in December. Then next year sees the Commonwealth Games in Australia, followed by the Asian Games and the Asian Champions Trophy. The all-important World Cup also takes place in November 2018 and with just over a year left, is the men’s hockey team ready to adapt to a new style of coaching all together?

“Definitely there is going to be a new coach if we have removed one. For the time being, John is taking charge till we find a new coach. A new coach will already get a ready-made team. The boys are physically fit. They boys have the technical knowledge of the game and I don’t think the new coach will find it tough to implement his style of play. He will have enough time to work with the boys,” said BP Govinda, former hockey player and also a member of the selection committee to The Field.

Former coach Roelant Oltmans had complained that people wanted overnight results in India. (Image credit: IANS)
Former coach Roelant Oltmans had complained that people wanted overnight results in India. (Image credit: IANS)

Talking about the issues of adaptability and exposure, Govinda said, “In our days we used to only play the Olympics Games and Asian Games and then later on, the World Cup came. Here every six months the boys get to play an international tournament or some European tour. The exposure isn’t a concern at all because they are exposed. I don’t think the new coach will have any issues as such.”

Should an Indian coach take over?

With Oltmans being the fourth foreign coach to be shown the door in the last four years, the prospect of an Indian coach being hired seems to be a distinct possibility. “It depends on who we are selecting as coach. If they hire an Indian coach like Dhanraj Pillay or Harendra Singh then they know the style of play of the junior and senior players. Both are well settled and know the players weaknesses and strong points. Harendra has already been working with the junior players for the last three years already. If they pick him then all the issues are solved,” said former Olympian Rahul Singh.

However, if a foreign coach is appointed, Singh said that a year is sufficient time for a coach and players to bond.

Harendra Singh, the coach who guided India to the Junior World Cup triumph in 2016, has thrown his hat into the ring to replace Oltmans and is considered a front-runner. (Image credit:Hockey India)
Harendra Singh, the coach who guided India to the Junior World Cup triumph in 2016, has thrown his hat into the ring to replace Oltmans and is considered a front-runner. (Image credit:Hockey India)

“If they appoint a foreign coach, then it will be a difficulty. It is not that he will come and automatically gel with all the players. Still one year is a lot time for players to adjust. They do it in three-four months,” said the former Olympian.

“See, when we got Jose Brasa in 2010, since then we have been changing them. This means that we are failing to adapt to their technique. It is very clear. I don’t think so that our players are comfortable with the foreign coach. We should ideally hire foreign physios and conditioning coaches. Along with we can also keep an assistant foreign coach who can help in our attacking play,” said Singh, who represented India at the 1996 Olympics.

Talking about the upcoming tournaments, Singh said the focus should ideally be the Hockey World League Final and the World Cup. “Asia Cup is an easy task. In Asia, we don’t have any other team except India right now. Malaysia is coming up but then in bigger tournaments when you have Rupinder Pal and other big players then you can beat them easily. You have to think about Holland, Belgium, Germany, among others. We should focus on the World Cup and the Hockey World League Final,” said Rahul.

Should Oltmans have been sacked earlier?

Singh also suggested that Oltmans should have been shown the door after India’s disappointing showing at the Hockey World League Semi-Final in June. “The decision should have been taken decision immediately after the HWL semi-final. The new coach would have got more time to work with the team on the tours that followed,” said Singh.

The chairman of Hockey India’s selection committee, Harbinder Singh too was vocal about the sacking. “When you do not perform then you are bound to be sacked. That matter is clear. No doubt it will be a challenge for the new coach but we can’t change it. If we continued with the same process, then the duration would keep getting less. This was perfect. Whoever will take charge has enough time to work for the team. With four important tournaments coming up, the new coach has sufficient time,” said the chairman of the selection committee.

He added, “When the team was performing well everyone was appreciating it. If we have come sixth in the Hockey World League Semi-Final, imagine what would have happened in the Hockey World League Final and the World Cup, where is the motivation?”

He backed interim coach John to do a brilliant job with the team until a new coach is appointed. “John is just interim coach and we will try to replace him soon. We will put out the advertisement for the post soon and shortlist coaches. Then we will consult the Sports Authority of India and then make the selection,” said Harbinder.

The first tournament that the team will play under John will be the Australian Hockey League starting from September 28.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ten ways to get over your post-GoT blues

With those withdrawal symptoms kicking in, all you need is a good rebound show.

Hangovers tend to have a debilitating effect on various human faculties, but a timely cure can ease that hollow feeling generally felt in the pit of the stomach. The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has left us with that similar empty feeling, worsened by an official statement on the 16-month-long wait to witness The Great War. That indeed is a long time away from our friends Dany, Jon, Queen C and even sweet, sweet Podrick. While nothing can quite replace the frosty thrill of Game of Thrones, here’s a list of awesome shows, several having won multiple Emmy awards, that are sure to vanquish those nasty withdrawal symptoms:

1. Billions

There is no better setting for high stakes white collar crime than the Big Apple. And featuring a suited-up Paul Giamatti going head-to-head with the rich and ruthless Damien Lewis in New York, what’s not to like? Only two seasons young, this ShowTime original series promises a wolf-of-wall-street style showcase of power, corruption and untold riches. Billions is a great high-octane drama option if you want to keep the momentum going post GoT.

Watch Now

2. Westworld

What do you get when the makers of the Dark Knight Trilogy and the studio behind Game of Thrones collaborate to remake a Michael Crichton classic? Westworld brings together two worlds: an imagined future and the old American West, with cowboys, gun slingers - the works. This sci-fi series manages to hold on to a dark secret by wrapping it with the excitement and adventure of the wild west. Once the plot is unwrapped, the secret reveals itself as a genius interpretation of human nature and what it means to be human. Regardless of what headspace you’re in, this Emmy-nominated series will absorb you in its expansive and futuristic world. If you don’t find all of the above compelling enough, you may want to watch Westworld simply because George RR Martin himself recommends it! Westworld will return for season 2 in the spring of 2018.

Watch Now

3. Big Little Lies

It’s a distinct possibility that your first impressions of this show, whether you form those from the trailer or opening sequence, will make you think this is just another sun-kissed and glossy Californian drama. Until, the dark theme of BLL descends like an eerie mist, that is. With the serious acting chops of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as leads, this murder mystery is one of a kind. Adapted from author Liane Moriarty’s book, this female-led show has received accolades for shattering the one-dimensional portrayal of women on TV. Despite the stellar star cast, this Emmy-nominated show wasn’t easy to make. You should watch Big Little Lies if only for Reese Witherspoon’s long struggle to get it off the ground.

Watch Now

4. The Night of

The Night Of is one of the few crime dramas featuring South Asians without resorting to tired stereotypes. It’s the kind of show that will keep you in its grip with its mysterious plotline, have you rooting for its characters and leave you devastated and furious. While the narrative revolves around a murder and the mystery that surrounds it, its undertones raises questions on racial, class and courtroom politics. If you’re a fan of True Detective or Law & Order and are looking for something serious and thoughtful, look no further than this series of critical acclaim.

Watch Now

5. American Horror Story

As the name suggests, AHS is a horror anthology for those who can stomach some gore and more. In its 6 seasons, the show has covered a wide range of horror settings like a murder house, freak shows, asylums etc. and the latest season is set to explore cults. Fans of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are in for a treat, as are Lady Gaga’s fans. If you pride yourself on not being weak of the heart, give American Horror Story a try.

Watch Now

6. Empire

At its heart, Empire is a simple show about a family business. It just so happens that this family business is a bit different from the sort you are probably accustomed to, because this business entails running a record label, managing artistes and when push comes to shove, dealing with rivals in a permanent sort of manner. Empire treads some unique ground as a fairly violent show that also happens to be a musical. Lead actors Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard certainly make it worth your while to visit this universe, but it’s the constantly evolving interpersonal relations and bevy of cameo appearances that’ll make you stay. If you’re a fan of hip hop, you’ll enjoy a peek into the world that makes it happen. Hey, even if you aren’t one, you might just grow fond of rap and hip hop.

Watch Now

7. Modern Family

When everything else fails, it’s comforting to know that the family will always be there to lift your spirits and keep you chuckling. And by the family we mean the Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers, obviously. Modern Family portrays the hues of familial bonds with an honesty that most family shows would gloss over. Eight seasons in, the show’s characters like Gloria and Phil Dunphy have taken on legendary proportions in their fans’ minds as they navigate their relationships with relentless bumbling humour. If you’re tired of irritating one-liners or shows that try too hard, a Modern Family marathon is in order. This multiple-Emmy-winning sitcom is worth revisiting, especially since the brand new season 9 premiers on 28th September 2017.

Watch Now

8. The Deuce

Headlined by James Franco and Maggi Gyllenhaal, The Deuce is not just about the dazzle of the 1970s, with the hippest New York crowd dancing to disco in gloriously flamboyant outfits. What it IS about is the city’s nooks and crannies that contain its underbelly thriving on a drug epidemic. The series portrays the harsh reality of New York city in the 70s following the legalisation of the porn industry intertwined with the turbulence caused by mob violence. You’ll be hooked if you are a fan of The Wire and American Hustle, but keep in mind it’s grimmer and grittier. The Deuce offers a turbulent ride which will leave you wanting more.

Available from Sept. 10

9. Dexter

In case you’re feeling vengeful, you can always get the spite out of your system vicariously by watching Dexter, our favourite serial killer. This vigilante killer doesn’t hide behind a mask or a costume, but sneaks around like a criminal, targeting the bad guys that have slipped through the justice system. From its premier in 2006 to its series finale in 2013, the Emmy-nominated Michael C Hall, as Dexter, has kept fans in awe of the scientific precision in which he conducts his kills. For those who haven’t seen the show, the opening credits give an accurate glimpse of how captivating the next 45 minutes will be. If it’s been a while since you watched in awe as the opening credits rolled, maybe you should revisit the world’s most loved psychopath for nostalgia’s sake.

Available starting October

10. Rome

If you’re still craving an epic drama with extensive settings and a grandiose plot and sub-plots, Rome, co-produced by HBO and BBC, is where your search stops. Rome is a historical drama that takes you through an overwhelming journey of Ancient Rome’s transition from a republic to an empire. And when it comes to tastes, this series provides the similar full-bodied flavour that you’ve grown to love about Game of Thrones. There’s a lot to take away for those who grew up quoting Julius Caesar, and for those looking for a realistic depiction of the legendary gladiators. If you’re a history buff, give this Emmy-winning show a try.

Watch Now

For your next obsession, Hotstar Premium has you covered with its wide collection of the most watched shows in the world. Apart from the ones we’ve recommended, Indian viewers can now easily watch other universally loved shows such as Silicon Valley and Prison Break, and movies including all titles from the Marvel and Disney universe. And if you sign up immediately, you can get all of Hotstar’s Premium content at just INR 999 for a period of nine months. So take control of your life again post the Game of Thrones gloom and sign up for the Hotstar Premium membership here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.