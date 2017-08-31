business of sport

Star’s gamble, Sony’s one-dimensional strategy: Takeaways from IPL media rights auction

Star India will be the sole owner of the Indian Premier League’s media rights for the next five years.

by 

And then there was just one.

Star India will be the sole owner of the Indian Premier League’s media rights for the next five years after submitting a global consolidated winning bid of Rs 16,347.50 crore. That’s Rs 3,269.50 crore per season. The last IPL media rights deal, signed in 2009 with Sony Pictures Networks, was worth Rs 820 crore per season. This means the current deal is worth almost four times more than the previous one.

If you consider 59 matches per season as there were in 2017, Star will be paying Rs 55 crore per game. That’s Rs 12 crore more than what Star currently pays for a single match of the Indian cricket team, although that deal expires in March 2018 and you can expect that figure to rise substantially too.

While you digest those figures, here are some of the other major takeaways from this staggering auction:

Star just sneaked through by a whisker

The first figure that the BCCI mentioned in their press conference after the evaluation of the bids was Rs 15,819.51 crore. This was the sum of the all the highest individual bids across the seven categories in which the BCCI had divided the rights: Indian subcontinent broadcast, Indian subcontinent digital, USA, Europe, West Asia, Africa, and Australia and New Zealand. However, the BCCI then announced that Star had made a consolidated bid of Rs 16,347 crore for the global rights – encompassing all the seven categories.

This means that Star’s winning bid was only Rs 528 crore more than the sum of the highest individual bids. This means that if the 13 other eligible bidders had put in Rs 528 crore more all together, Star would have been left with nothing. Its individual bid for the Indian subcontinent’s broadcast rights was almost Rs 5,000 crore lesser than the highest – Sony’s Rs 11,050 crore. Star’s Rs 1,443 crore bid for the Indian subcontinent’s digital rights was also considerably lesser than Facebook’s Rs 3,900 crore.

Star had pretty much put all its eggs in the consolidated rights basket, and it paid off – by a margin of Rs 500 crore but that’s a pretty tiny amount in the scheme of things. “I think they got lucky because of the consolidated bid,” said Harish Krishnamachar, founding partner of Sportoid Sports Solutions. “They were way off the mark in the individual bids. Clearly, the way the auction was structured, Star was able to use consolidation to its advantage.”

Sony unwilling to come out of its shell

What was surprising was that Star was the only player that submitted a consolidated bid. Sony, which was the only other bidder that could have potentially challenged Star with a consolidated bid, chose not to.

Instead, Sony too put all its eggs in one basket – that of the the Indian subcontinent’s broadcast rights. Apart from this, the company only bid for the rights of one other region. It did not bid for the Indian digital rights at all, in spite of having a presence in the medium in the form of its over-the-top content player, SonyLIV.

However, this isn’t surprising.

SonyLIV is not even among the top five video streaming apps in India in terms of monthly active usage, according to this report in Mint. Star India’s over-the-top content player Hotstar is the market leader, followed by Reliance Jio.

However, this doesn’t mean Sony wasn’t serious about the bid. This time, they have bid Rs 11,050 crore over five years, which is around Rs 2,200 crore per year. That is quite a significant amount – nearly three times the amount they bid in 2009.

“In a consolidated global bid, around 70%-80% of the figure is reserved for the Indian subcontinent,” said Krishnamachar. So if you take Star’s consolidated bid of Rs 16,000 crore, 70%-80% of that number will be around Rs 12,000 crore. This isn’t too far off Sony’s bid of Rs 11,050 crore.

The digital boom

Facebook made the highest bid for the Indian digital rights – Rs 3,900 crore for five years. That’s Rs 780 crore per year. That’s almost equal to the Rs 820 crore Sony paid every year for the television rights between 2009 and 2017. One way of looking at this statistic is that digital is still eight years behind television in terms of impact. But 100 million people watched the IPL on Hotstar in 2016. The figures for 2017 have not been released, but Hotstar’s target for the 10th season was 130 million.

Live sport is a natural player for over-the-top content platforms such as Hotstar, which offer something television can’t – flexible access. Digital’s rise in the last two years could be a game-changer in live sports coverage in India.

The number of video-capable devices and connections in India are expected to grow more than two-fold to 800 million between 2016 and 2021, according to a report by Ficci and KPMG. In 2016, Rs 7,692 crore was raised in India through digital advertising, the report added. This amount is expected to expand at a compounded average growth rate of 30.8% until 2021 because of increased spends on over-the-top content platforms such as Hotstar and a rise in consumption of online video content.

Prepare to pay more to watch IPL

By acquiring the IPL, Star now owns flagship properties across cricket, football, kabaddi, tennis, and badminton, which are arguably the top five sports in India. It’s almost a monopoly. However, Rs 16,347.50 crore is by no means a tiny amount, even for media mogul Rupert Murdoch, whose 21st Century Fox company owns Star India.

“It will be interesting to see how Star plans to recover this amount,” said Vijay Bharadwaj, a sports management professional. “Will they introduce pay-per-view? Will they increase the cost of subscriptions? Can they go back to the players who bid for the rest-of-the-world rights and say, ‘Are you willing to pay me the amount you bid?’ I think that’s a challenge. The bid has exposed what is the maximum amount somebody was willing to pay for a certain category.”

Krishnamachar concurred, saying that Star will need to pull out every trick in the book to try and recover their money. “I think Star have really extended themselves with a bid of Rs 16,300 crore,” he said. “Their break-evens are not going to be easy by my count.”

He added, “They need to get their distribution and subscription numbers up. And now that they have both digital and TV rights, I won’t be surprised if they start charging a flat fee for watching the IPL on Hotstar.”

This in turn means that, whether via paying more to direct-to-home television service providers or directly to Hotstar, fans of the IPL can expect to shell out more for watching the matches.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ten ways to get over your post-GoT blues

With those withdrawal symptoms kicking in, all you need is a good rebound show.

Hangovers tend to have a debilitating effect on various human faculties, but a timely cure can ease that hollow feeling generally felt in the pit of the stomach. The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has left us with that similar empty feeling, worsened by an official statement on the 16-month-long wait to witness The Great War. That indeed is a long time away from our friends Dany, Jon, Queen C and even sweet, sweet Podrick. While nothing can quite replace the frosty thrill of Game of Thrones, here’s a list of awesome shows, several having won multiple Emmy awards, that are sure to vanquish those nasty withdrawal symptoms:

1. Billions

There is no better setting for high stakes white collar crime than the Big Apple. And featuring a suited-up Paul Giamatti going head-to-head with the rich and ruthless Damien Lewis in New York, what’s not to like? Only two seasons young, this ShowTime original series promises a wolf-of-wall-street style showcase of power, corruption and untold riches. Billions is a great high-octane drama option if you want to keep the momentum going post GoT.

Watch Now

2. Westworld

What do you get when the makers of the Dark Knight Trilogy and the studio behind Game of Thrones collaborate to remake a Michael Crichton classic? Westworld brings together two worlds: an imagined future and the old American West, with cowboys, gun slingers - the works. This sci-fi series manages to hold on to a dark secret by wrapping it with the excitement and adventure of the wild west. Once the plot is unwrapped, the secret reveals itself as a genius interpretation of human nature and what it means to be human. Regardless of what headspace you’re in, this Emmy-nominated series will absorb you in its expansive and futuristic world. If you don’t find all of the above compelling enough, you may want to watch Westworld simply because George RR Martin himself recommends it! Westworld will return for season 2 in the spring of 2018.

Watch Now

3. Big Little Lies

It’s a distinct possibility that your first impressions of this show, whether you form those from the trailer or opening sequence, will make you think this is just another sun-kissed and glossy Californian drama. Until, the dark theme of BLL descends like an eerie mist, that is. With the serious acting chops of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as leads, this murder mystery is one of a kind. Adapted from author Liane Moriarty’s book, this female-led show has received accolades for shattering the one-dimensional portrayal of women on TV. Despite the stellar star cast, this Emmy-nominated show wasn’t easy to make. You should watch Big Little Lies if only for Reese Witherspoon’s long struggle to get it off the ground.

Watch Now

4. The Night of

The Night Of is one of the few crime dramas featuring South Asians without resorting to tired stereotypes. It’s the kind of show that will keep you in its grip with its mysterious plotline, have you rooting for its characters and leave you devastated and furious. While the narrative revolves around a murder and the mystery that surrounds it, its undertones raises questions on racial, class and courtroom politics. If you’re a fan of True Detective or Law & Order and are looking for something serious and thoughtful, look no further than this series of critical acclaim.

Watch Now

5. American Horror Story

As the name suggests, AHS is a horror anthology for those who can stomach some gore and more. In its 6 seasons, the show has covered a wide range of horror settings like a murder house, freak shows, asylums etc. and the latest season is set to explore cults. Fans of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are in for a treat, as are Lady Gaga’s fans. If you pride yourself on not being weak of the heart, give American Horror Story a try.

Watch Now

6. Empire

At its heart, Empire is a simple show about a family business. It just so happens that this family business is a bit different from the sort you are probably accustomed to, because this business entails running a record label, managing artistes and when push comes to shove, dealing with rivals in a permanent sort of manner. Empire treads some unique ground as a fairly violent show that also happens to be a musical. Lead actors Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard certainly make it worth your while to visit this universe, but it’s the constantly evolving interpersonal relations and bevy of cameo appearances that’ll make you stay. If you’re a fan of hip hop, you’ll enjoy a peek into the world that makes it happen. Hey, even if you aren’t one, you might just grow fond of rap and hip hop.

Watch Now

7. Modern Family

When everything else fails, it’s comforting to know that the family will always be there to lift your spirits and keep you chuckling. And by the family we mean the Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers, obviously. Modern Family portrays the hues of familial bonds with an honesty that most family shows would gloss over. Eight seasons in, the show’s characters like Gloria and Phil Dunphy have taken on legendary proportions in their fans’ minds as they navigate their relationships with relentless bumbling humour. If you’re tired of irritating one-liners or shows that try too hard, a Modern Family marathon is in order. This multiple-Emmy-winning sitcom is worth revisiting, especially since the brand new season 9 premiers on 28th September 2017.

Watch Now

8. The Deuce

Headlined by James Franco and Maggi Gyllenhaal, The Deuce is not just about the dazzle of the 1970s, with the hippest New York crowd dancing to disco in gloriously flamboyant outfits. What it IS about is the city’s nooks and crannies that contain its underbelly thriving on a drug epidemic. The series portrays the harsh reality of New York city in the 70s following the legalisation of the porn industry intertwined with the turbulence caused by mob violence. You’ll be hooked if you are a fan of The Wire and American Hustle, but keep in mind it’s grimmer and grittier. The Deuce offers a turbulent ride which will leave you wanting more.

Available from Sept. 10

9. Dexter

In case you’re feeling vengeful, you can always get the spite out of your system vicariously by watching Dexter, our favourite serial killer. This vigilante killer doesn’t hide behind a mask or a costume, but sneaks around like a criminal, targeting the bad guys that have slipped through the justice system. From its premier in 2006 to its series finale in 2013, the Emmy-nominated Michael C Hall, as Dexter, has kept fans in awe of the scientific precision in which he conducts his kills. For those who haven’t seen the show, the opening credits give an accurate glimpse of how captivating the next 45 minutes will be. If it’s been a while since you watched in awe as the opening credits rolled, maybe you should revisit the world’s most loved psychopath for nostalgia’s sake.

Available starting October

10. Rome

If you’re still craving an epic drama with extensive settings and a grandiose plot and sub-plots, Rome, co-produced by HBO and BBC, is where your search stops. Rome is a historical drama that takes you through an overwhelming journey of Ancient Rome’s transition from a republic to an empire. And when it comes to tastes, this series provides the similar full-bodied flavour that you’ve grown to love about Game of Thrones. There’s a lot to take away for those who grew up quoting Julius Caesar, and for those looking for a realistic depiction of the legendary gladiators. If you’re a history buff, give this Emmy-winning show a try.

Watch Now

For your next obsession, Hotstar Premium has you covered with its wide collection of the most watched shows in the world. Apart from the ones we’ve recommended, Indian viewers can now easily watch other universally loved shows such as Silicon Valley and Prison Break, and movies including all titles from the Marvel and Disney universe. And if you sign up immediately, you can get all of Hotstar’s Premium content at just INR 999 for a period of nine months. So take control of your life again post the Game of Thrones gloom and sign up for the Hotstar Premium membership here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.